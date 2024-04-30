Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs will try and make NFL history with a third consecutive Super Bowl win in 2024.

The Chiefs went offense-heavy in the 2024 NFL Draft, including their first-round pick.

The Chiefs have consistently drafted Pro Bowl talent since hiring Andy Reid as head coach in 2013.

The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing NFL history in 2024 as they try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, which would be their fourth championship in six seasons.

One of the key reasons the Chiefs have been able to build and maintain their dynasty is success through the draft, where rookies have been key components on all three of their Super Bowl-winning teams. Take into account that since Andy Reid became the head coach in 2013, 10 of the 13 players who have been earned NFL All-Pro honors for the Chiefs started their careers in Kansas City.

From the looks of things, the 2024 draft class will be no different. Here’s a breakdown of the good, great, and not-so-great from the Chiefs’ 2024 draft class.

Best Pick: Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas

2024 NFL Draft: First Round, No. 28 Overall

We already got a glimpse into what Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do with a wide receiver with game-breaking speed thanks to three seasons playing with Tyreek Hill. Now it's Worthy's turn after he set the NFL combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023 despite the objectively disastrous play of the wide receivers with the exception of rookie Rashee Rice, who could be facing a lengthy suspension after he was arrested on felony hit-and-run charges in Dallas at the beginning of April, with the young star facing up to 35 years in prison.

Worthy is a game-changer because of his speed and his continued improvement at tracking down the ball in flight, meaning he can adjust with the ball in the air. He’s also reliable — he started every game he played in at Texas, with 39 consecutive starts across three seasons.

Here’s something to remember: if Worthy is running a post-corner route (or anything downfield) he’s going to get a step on whoever is covering him. Man-to-man, zone... doesn't matter.

Kansas City Chiefs: Last 10 First-Round PIcks Player Year (Overall) Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas 2024 (28) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State 2023 (31) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington 2022 (21) George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue 2022 (30) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU 2020 (31) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech 2017 (10) Marcus Peters, CB, Washington 2015 (18) Dee Ford, DE, Auburn 2014 (23) Eric Fisher, OT, Central Michigan 2013 (1) Dontari Poe, DL, Memphis 2012 (11)

Worthy's numbers at Texas show he's way more than a speed demon. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and earned Associated Press All-American honors at the All-Purpose position after he led Texas with 75 receptions and 1,014 receiving yards.

He also had 22 punt returns for 371 yards and a touchdown and turned Texas into a winner, making the College Football Playoff for the first time, although it's not clear if the Chiefs intend to use him as a punt returner in the NFL.

The knock on Worthy is he's only 165 pounds ... but you can't hit what you can't catch. And you can't catch this dude.

Worst Pick: Jared Wiley, Tight End, TCU

2024 NFL Draft: Fourth Round, No. 131 Overall

The Chiefs have one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history with Travis Kelce, who they just signed to a two-year contract extension to make him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

A fourth-round pick seems awfully high to draft a player at a position where you’re as secure as anywhere on your roster.

What the Chiefs haven’t needed — and don’t need now — are more tight ends beyond the ones they have. Backups Noah Gray and Blake Bell have been more than serviceable throughout the Chiefs’ run, although Bell is a free agent and hasn’t re-signed with the Chiefs.

It’s easy to hate this pick. The Chiefs don’t need more tight ends, or at least not a tight end they would spend a fourth-round pick on.

Jared Wiley Scouting Report

Wiley had one pretty average to above-average season at TCU in 2023, when he was named All-Big 12.

Wiley had 47 receptions for 520 yards and 8 touchdowns in his final season, but wasn’t a full-time starter when TCU made its surprise run to the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Kansas City Chiefs selected University of Cincinnati tight end Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft (No. 63 overall), it was probably the second-greatest third-round pick in NFL history. The best? Four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Montana was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (No. 82 overall) in 1979.

Wiley does have elite size and speed — he's 6'6" and 247 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds at the NFL combine.

If the Chiefs wanted a TE3 with this pick, then sure. Fine. If they were going to go after another pass-catching option, why not draft another wide receiver?

Biggest Steal: Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle, BYU

2024 NFL Draft: Second Round, No. 63 Overall

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Getting second-round value for an offensive tackle protecting arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history for second-round money seems like a deft move by the Chiefs.

There’s not a more important position in the NFL when it comes to the offensive line than protecting Mahomes, and Kansas City has been forced to spend big on the position in the past. If Suamataia can become a starter, getting him on a four-year, $6.3 million rookie deal is premium value.

It will be left to see if he can evolve into a blind side protector in the NFL.

Kingsley Suamataia Scouting Report

Suamataia has the size and athleticism to succeed at left tackle in the NFL but could start his career at right tackle. He checked in at 6'5" and 326 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds at the NFL combine in February.

Suamataia was a five-star recruit coming out of Orem (Utah) High School and played one season at Oregon before transferring to BYU the last two seasons, where he started 23 consecutive games and was named All-Big 12 in 2023 (via NFL:)

Suamataia could struggle to handle NFL edge speed in pass protection, but he’s quick enough for move-blocking duties in outside zone and in space. He can redirect and mirror counters when he’s postured up and appears capable of dealing with bull rushers. The tape is more solid than spectacular, but Suamataia has the ability to become an average starting tackle on the right side.

