Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs' success is due to a strong defense and Patrick freaking Mahomes.

Retaining Chris Jones is a top priority for the Chiefs, as he played a critical role in their championship win.

The Chiefs must improve their wide receiver options to support Mahomes and improve offensively.

Obviously, after winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs offseason looks like rinse and repeat. Starting with, by far, the best quarterback in the league on a team-friendly deal really eases the rest of the roster-building burden.

General manager Brett Veach still deserves a king’s ransom's worth of credit. Smartly turning Tyreek Hill into multiple key defensive players should go down as one of the best gambles in sports history.

First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones remains a critical piece to placate following last season’s failed holdout. Undoubtedly, they’d like to bolster their pass-catching options after the offense labored through much of the regular season. Regardless, the future remains dynastic thanks to Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s the breakdown of Kansas City’s upcoming offseason and how they can set themselves up to become the greatest dynasty in NFL history by completing the league's first-ever three-peat in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 round up

Mahomes combined with a great defense turns out to be a championship recipe

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When Veach traded Hill in 2022, some people thought he gave away a unique trump card, with the league’s greatest arm throwing to its fastest legs. Instead, the GM copied the early New England Patriots dynasty that featured great defenses, a generational QB in Tom Brady, and a receiving corps that mostly resembled the island of misfit toys.

Veach correctly bet that Mahomes could still produce enough offense to win with average receivers if he got the right guys on defense. L'Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and Charles Omenihu, all exceeded expectations alongside their anchor, Chris Jones, turning the Chiefs into the most balanced playoff team in the field.

Their defense ranked second in points allowed (16.8) and second in sack rate (8.6 percent), taking into account the postseason. They also held every opponent under 28 points across all 20 games while dominating second halves when it mattered most.

In their last six games prior to the Super Bowl, teams managed just six points combined in the fourth quarter against K.C. When it counted most, they held the San Francisco 49ers to three in the overtime period of Super Bowl 58, which gave Mahomes the opportunity for his Hollywood finish.

Obviously, they still want to give their QB weapons, which is why they keep investing second-round picks into guys like Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, while adding veterans like Super Bowl-winning TD scorer Mecole Hardman or deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Although it wasn’t the prettiest run to the championship, it counts all the same, so you’d expect them to stick to their unimpeachable recipe.

Chiefs’ bright spots

Defensive tent poles entering free agency

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This Chiefs defense will go down among the best in franchise history: their 4.71 yards allowed per play are tied for K.C.'s seventh-best mark in the last half-century. The 2023 Chiefs defense also allowed the 10th-fewest yards over that 50-year span of the franchise's history.

Jones led the way with 10.5 sacks while also finishing in the top 10 in pressures (ninth, 39), QB knockdowns (fourth, 17), and QB hits (ninth, 29). In the Super Bowl, he repeatedly wrecked the Niners' game plan, taking away touchdowns and explosive plays with his mauling style inside.

Chris Jones 2023 NFL Ranks Category Jones NFL rank Sacks 10.5 21st Pressures 39 9th QB knockdowns 17 4th QB hits 29 9th

Of course, Jones wasn’t alone. The stifling secondary duo of McDuffie and Sneed afforded all-time great coordinator Steve Spagnuolo the luxury of the seventh-highest blitz rate and a heavy dose of man coverage, knowing his two guys would blanket even the most dangerous wide receivers.

Brock Purdy enjoyed open targets all year thanks to Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme and their talented band of pass catchers. However, those easy completions dried up in Vegas with that K.C. pair patrolling the secondary.

Jones remains the top priority. There’s no replacing a talent like that outside of genetic cloning. Prior to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs’ defensive star spoke about future possibilities:

I know there’s a possibility this could be my last game with the Chiefs. You just take it all in. I’ll let the offseason do its thing. I don’t really focus on it. I’m not too worried about it. After everything is settled and the dust clears, we’ll see where we’re at.

Franchising Jones would cost more than $32 million, the largest non-QB tag figure in history. Signing him to a long-term deal would likely be in the neighborhood of Nick Bosa's five-year, $170 million deal, though it would provide some short-term flexibility. Trying to replace him in the draft seems like an impossible task, even for Veach.

Sneed ranks as the Chiefs’ critical free agent number two. He ranked tied for eighth in receiving yards allowed per target (4.8), tied for eighth in passer rating allowed when targeted (56.2), and 14th in completion percentage allowed on targets (51%). Sneed also provided a physical presence in the run game.

A franchise tag would run more than $19 million and a new deal would likely be just south of that annually. Both options should be on the table to bring back a guy who had as big a hand as any in sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Where the Chiefs need to improve

Mahomes needs a WR reload

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Clearly, the Chiefs’ offense was not the juggernaut we'd come to expect from Mahomes and Andy Reid. They led the league in drops with 44 and only averaged 21.8 points per game, just .6 more than Alex Smith’s final year in K.C. before the magician took over. The next lowest output under Mahomes has been 28.2.

He also put up career lows in yards per attempt (7.0), touchdown percentage (4.5), and yards per game (261.4). Conversely, he also set highs in interception percentage (2.3), interceptions (14), and sack percentage (4.3).

Meanwhile, Kelce led the team in receiving yards (984) and receptions (93), which marked the lowest totals to lead any Mahomes team. It was the only year Kansas City didn’t produce a 1,000 yard receiver since 2018, which was unsurprising considering the underperformance of guys like Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Valdes-Scantling.

Mahomes Career Lows in 2023 Category Stat TD % 7.0% Yards per game 261.4 INT % 2.3% INT 14 Sack % 4.3%

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice did come on strong in the second half of the season, leading the WRs in catches (79), yards (938), and touchdowns (seven). Those numbers represented the best rookie receiving season ever under Reid, topping guys like Hill and DeSean Jackson. Rice will continue to grow, but as Kelce ages, K.C. needs to find their number one target for the future.

This year’s WR draft class projects as a very deep one. So, expect the Chiefs to take yet another swing in the second round, hoping they can find their star there, a la Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, or D.K. Metcalf, who were all Day 2 draft picks.

2024 draft and salary cap situation

Gem master Veach

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs have roughly $24 million in cap space, but that number dwindles closer to $15.75 when you include signing draft picks. They can always borrow from the bank of Mahomes by converting his base salary into a bonus, which could open up an extra $37 million or so.

A lot of that will likely go to Sneed, Jones, or their replacements. Some people might be pining for a big splash WR signing like Tee Higgins or Mike Evans, but that seems unlikely due to K.C.'s preference for building homegrown talent.

They do desperately need a reliable threat in the passing game, but they'll probably be looking more at the mid-shelf talent rather than top of the market guys. Perhaps a Marquise Brown, Kendrick Bourne, or Curtis Samuel, if they’re feeling really spendy.

The Chiefs have all their draft picks in rounds one through five of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, plus an additional fifth from Dallas. They’ll try to add depth along the offensive line and in the backfield in the later rounds.

Where the Chiefs stand

Atop the mountain once again

Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ater winning back to back Super Bowls for the first time in a generation since the 2003-2004 Patriots, the Chiefs are doubtless on top of the world.

They do have some concerns, with their aging super tight end, lack of talent in the WR room, and a couple of free agents-to-be at the heart of their defense. However, those issues must seem pretty small as they count their rings with their G.O.A.T.-challenging QB.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.