The Kansas City Chiefs gave us all a pretty big sign when it came to their moves in the offseason just how much faith they have in one specific player, Nate Taylor has claimed.

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to establish themselves as the dominant force in the NFL once again last season as they claimed their 2nd Super Bowl trophy in the space of four seasons when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles back in February.

However, getting back to the top is one thing, staying there is something completely different, as they have found out back in 2021 when they were unable to keep their hands on the Lombardi Trophy, losing out in the AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals despite home-field advantage.

So now the challenge is making sure that they are able to stay at the top once again, but they’ll have to do it without two of their key wide receivers from last year in the form of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who left to join the New England Patriots and the New York Jets respectively. However The Athletic’s Nate Taylor thinks that the team already has someone on their team who the Chiefs believe will be able to take over the responsibility and give them a reliable weapon.

Kansas City Chiefs already have a secret weapon up their sleeve?

Writing for The Athletic as part of an article about players that are set for a ‘breakout’ in 2023, Taylor put forward Kadarius Toney as his candidate, noting that the Chiefs’ decision not to sign one of the main free agent wide receivers this offseason showed just how much faith in him to take a step forward:

This offseason, the Chiefs didn’t sign Odell Beckham Jr. Or DeAndre Hopkins. Or even Adam Thielen. Such decisions mean the Chiefs have pushed all their chips in on Toney becoming their next star receiver, a playmaker talented enough to top the 1,000-yard mark. But will Toney stay healthy? That remains the biggest question. In his second year in Andy Reid’s system, Toney is expected to have plenty of opportunities for his connection with Patrick Mahomes to flourish.

Toney has had something of a tough time in the NFL so far. Having been drafted by the New York Giants in the 1st round in 2021, he wasn’t able to get into the end zone in his whole time in New York, but was able to when he made it to Kansas City, showing that he can get into the end zone when he has a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball rather than Daniel Jones.

If he can continue to be seen as reliable in the eyes of Mahomes and give them another option, then he might well be able to prove that he was worth that 1st round pick afterall and the Chiefs will have someone who will hopefully be able to help them become the first team to retain a Super Bowl since the Patriots sides of 2003 and 2004.