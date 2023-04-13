The Kansas City Chiefs are set to wait their time before offering a new contract to star defensive player Chris Jones, according to Albert Breer.

The Kansas City Chiefs have become a dynasty in the NFL over the past few years, with five straight AFC Conference Championship appearances, three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories, taking over from the New England Patriots as the team with the target on their back at the beginning of each season.

A large part of that has undoubtedly been due to the impact that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had on the offensive side of the ball alongside head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but there have also been some players who have made an impact on the other side of the ball too, with arguably the most notable one being defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones has been a stalwart on the line since before Mahomes arrived, but has been crucial to the team’s success in recent years with a total of 243 tackles, 65 sacks (including two years with 15.5 of them), 65 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles (stats from Pro Football Reference).

Jones is now in the final year of his contract, and after the production he’s given them, you would imagine that he’s going to be in line for a new one, possibly with a bigger number attached to it.

Chris Jones set to cash in with the Kansas City Chiefs

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, NFL insider Albert Breer claimed that a deal in on the way for Jones, but that it is likely to be a while before pen is put to paper, and that he could very well get an incredible amount coming his way when all is said and done:

I think this negotiation, like a lot of them, is probably back-burnered until after the draft. I could still see the Chiefs adding a veteran receiver over the next couple of weeks, and there could be an extra need or two to be addressed coming out of the draft, and all of that can affect how you’d structure a big deal like Jones’s promises to be.

Jones is in a really good spot. The post–Frank Clark Chiefs need him. He’s still just 28 years old. He’s better than defensive tackles that have gotten between $20 million and $25 million this offseason. There’s the Aaron Donald deal out there to shoot for, too. So Jones, who was smart to limit his deal in 2020 to four years, will get another bite at the apple.

Kansas City need to be cautious over their contracts

Whilst there is no doubt that Jones will have earned whatever contract he is given, the Chiefs need to be careful with how their money is distributed moving forward, because they might not be able to keep all the pieces together. They have already given up a lot of money to Mahomes (again, richly deserved), but with the players that they have, they aren’t going to be able to pay everyone top price to everyone that deserves it.

That means they run the risk of having to gut the team and possibly go through a few years of struggles if they can’t keep the better players together. Although you could argue that after the run that they’ve been on, the fans probably won’t mind a few down years if the past few was the trade-off.