The Kansas City Chiefs might pursue two of the biggest names in the wide receiver market this summer, but on one major condition, Albert Breer has claimed.

The Kansas City Chiefs are literally on the top of the world right now after their victory in the Super Bowl back in February, but having to stay there is a different task entirely, and not easy when you lose a lot of the pieces that got you there.

Two notable players that have already left the team are wide receiving duo JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who both left in free agency to join the New England Patriots and New York Jets respectively, and whilst the ones that have remained are a nice group, they could still use a few more bodies.

Luckily there are two men out there that look to be changing teams this summer, Arizona Cardinals man DeAndre Hopkins and free agent Odell Beckham Jr, both of whom would make fine weapons for someone like Patrick Mahomes.

But according to Albert Breer, neither of them are on the Chiefs’ radar, and for one pretty important reason.

Kansas City Chiefs can’t come up with the right cash… yet

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer revealed that the Chiefs aren’t quite in the financial market to attract them right now given their cap space situation, but that if either of them were to bring down their contract demands and structure them in such a way, then they might be able to get something going:

The Chiefs have shown interest in both Hopkins and Beckham. And they’ll add a receiver somewhere along the line (at least one in the draft, probably regardless), to join Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. Whether it’s one of the two names you presented here, I think, will come down to cost.

Right now, Kansas City has around $10 million in cap space. That’s on paper, and doesn’t include what its draft class will cost to sign, or account for any breathing room it will want to carry into the season. So realistically, the idea of taking on Hopkins’s contract as is, or meeting the initial demands that Beckham had for his suitors, would be nonstarters. The good news is both have shown a willingness to work with teams on the money.

How far they’d be willing to go is an open question, and that’d likely be the determining factor on whether they land in Kansas City. The reason Hopkins or Beckham would consider taking less to be Chiefs, of course, is obvious. Andy Reid has effectively turned the Chiefs into what the Patriots used to be—a place vets can go to chase rings and reestablish their market values, while working alongside a top coach and quarterback. If Beckham or Hopkins want that, the door’s open.

Kansas City Chiefs not out of the running after all

So it seems like it might be a bit of a stretch, but not impossible for the Chiefs to pull off a move for either men, and in a sense they have a lot of power if they were to get into negotiations, because as Breer points out, given what Mahomes and Andy Reid have done over the years, it’s really a case of the player needing the Chiefs rather than the Chiefs needing the player.

So it’ll be down to them to work out what they want more, their money, or their chance to go and win a championship, and if you’re smart, you probably want to go down the latter route rather than the former.