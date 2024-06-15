Highlights Re-signing Chris Jones on a five-year, $160 million deal secured a crucial defensive asset for Kansas City. (104 characters)

Sustaining success in the NFL comes down to how front offices perform during the offseason - draft, free agency, trades, restructuring contracts, making unpopular cuts, etc.

When a franchise figures out the quarterback position - like the Kansas City Chiefs have with Patrick Mahomes - it simplifies the rest of the roster construction. Now, that does not mean it is an easy task, but Mahomes has shown that he can win with less than pass-catching options, and that his elite abilities can elevate the surrounding personnel.

If Brett Veach and the Chiefs' scouting department continue to nail down the other key positions - left tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback - Kansas City will continue this dynastic dominance.

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs made under-the-radar moves in order to try and become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Without further to do, let's take a look at the Chiefs' best moves/transactions heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Re-Signing Chris Jones to a Long Term Deal

The All-Pro signed a massive extension with KC, making it near impossible for him to retire with another team.

This time last offseason, Chris Jones and the Chiefs were in a contract dispute, as the 29-year-old was seeking a contract extension with one year left remaining on his deal.

The negotiations extended into the regular season, with Jones holding out of the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Kansas City ultimately lost to Detroit 21-20, struggling to generate any pass rush and demonstrating the importance of Jones' presence along the defensive line.

A few days before the Chiefs' second game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City and Jones agreed to a re-worked one-year deal that reimbursed the star defensive tackle for the fines he collected over his holdout, while giving additional bonuses for specific statistical accomplishments.

This offseason was a different story, as Veach and Kansas City's front office made it a priority to sign Jones to a new contract before delving into any free agency activity.

In March, Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract with $95 million guaranteed, keeping him in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

Chris Jones' Stats: 2019-2023 Year Games Played Sacks Total Tackles Passes Defended 2019 13 9.0 36 4 2020 15 7.5 36 4 2021 14 9.0 27 5 2022 17 15.5 44 4 2023 16 10.5 30 4

Jones has been a dominant force upfront, clogging up rushing lanes, while consistently taking on double-teamed protection. Without Jones, the Chiefs' pass rush would be dramatically less effective.

Trading Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs traded Sneed to the Titans, freeing up $19 million in cap space.

This may come as a shocker, but dealing L'Jarius Sneed was a smart move by Kansas City on multiple fronts.

For one, it opened up substantial cap space, allowing the Chiefs to re-sign Chris Jones to a multi-year contract.

Keeping both Jones and Sneed was a pipe dream, and it was ultimately going to come down to which player was more valuable to Kansas City. It's obvious that Jones has more of an overall impact on the defensive side of the ball, and that Sneed could very well have been a product of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system.

Shortly after acquiring Sneed from Kansas City, the Tennessee Titans agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the 27-year-old defensive back. That equates to $19.1 million per season, which would have handcuffed what the Chiefs could do during the free agency period.

Sneed had a career year in 2023, developing into a dominant force and helping Kansas City win it's second consecutive Super Bowl. However, many players have their career year when seeking a new contract, which is something Sneed was striving for heading into this offseason.

L'Jarius Sneed's Season Numbers Year Completion % Allowed TDs Allowed Rec. Yards per Time Targeted 2020 59.6 1 4.8 2021 68.8 3 7.3 2022 66.3 4 6.2 2023 51.0 0 4.8

Last season, Sneed established himself as a true lockdown cornerback and took the toughest assignment of defending the opponent's top wide receiver. He did a stellar job in that role, but it is also important to note that Sneed was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, and Veach has shown the ability to identify and draft defensive backs in the latter half of the draft.

In addition, Trent McDuffie, a first-round pick in 2022, has shown the potential to become one of the league's top cornerbacks. In his first two seasons in the NFL, the 23-year-old cornerback has graded out as a top-two corner in the NFL, according to John Kosko of Pro Football Focus.

"McDuffie, a 2022 first-round pick, helped lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories to start his career. He has graded well, earning an 83.8 coverage grade, that ranks seventh at the position over the last two years. However, he excels at preventing separation, rushing the passer and stopping the run, giving him an elite all-around game."

McDuffie will be just fine inheriting Sneed's role and guarding teams' number-one pass-catching options. Cornerbacks Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are also examples of Veach's ability to draft the position late in the draft, as both Williams and Watson are day-three picks.

Kansas City will be just fine without Sneed's services, and the team will continue to draft and develop defensive backs with a lot of success.

Signing WR Marquise Brown to an Affordable contract

The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown to a one-year, $7 million contract in March.

Speed and a vertical threat were clearly absent from Kansas City's offense in 2023, leading to a mundane and methodical offense that struggled at times to score.

After re-signing Chris Jones, it was evident that the Chiefs wanted to return to a high-octane offense that challenges defenses with terrifying speed. Signing Marquise Brown was the first sign of this thought process, and Kansas City kept its foot on the pedal, trading up in the first round to select former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.

The 21-year-old receiver ran a 4.21, forty-yard-dash time during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in March, skyrocketing his draft stock.

Brown and Worthy will each be great compliments to Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice in the passing attack.

Marquise Brown's Season Totals Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards per Catch Touchdowns 2019 46 584 12.7 7 2020 58 769 13.3 8 2021 91 1,008 11.1 6 2022 67 709 10.6 3 2023 51 574 11.3 4

Brown struggled last season with the Cardinals, but his production could be elevated by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offensive scheme.

Overall, these moves will propel the Chiefs to new heights this season in hopes of returning to the explosive, field-stretching offense they had in years past.

We'll see if the moves made this offseason prove to be the difference in the Chiefs potentially winning their third straight Lombardi Trophy.

