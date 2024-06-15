Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs won't make AFC Championship due to a competitive division and conference.

The Chiefs will trade linebacker Nick Bolton due to contract and depth issues.

Losing La'Jarius Sneed won't regress the defensive backfield, thanks to draft success.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the season as the reigning Super Bowl Champions for the second year in a row, a title that brings immense expectations. No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The most recent opportunity for a "three-peat" was the 2005 New England Patriots, who went on to lose to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

The Chiefs have had to make several moves this offseason in order to meet the salary cap ceiling. They had to sacrifice some pieces, including L'Jarius Sneed, who they traded to Tennessee. However, the Chiefs did make some moves on offense to add to their unit, as they aim to have a more explosive offense in 2024.

The only problem is, many other teams in the conference, and even in their own division, got a lot better this offseason.

Make no mistake, Kansas City should be considered the favorite to win it all, but with a massive target on their back, and a tightly competitive conference, they could fall short of making NFL history.

1 The Chiefs Will Miss The AFC Championship Game

KC has made it every season of the Patrick Mahomes era

The worst outcome of Patrick Mahomes' career is losing the AFC Championship in overtime, and it's happened twice. The Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC title game, and the Cincinnati Bengals did it in 2021. Look for that to change in 2024.

Since Mahomes took over the starting quarterback job in 2018, the search for the next great quarterback rivalry began. Most of the supposed threats to Mahomes' greatness failed to stop him from reaching the Super Bowl.

Deshaun Watson blew a 24-point lead, Josh Allen is 0-3 in the playoffs against Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson's abysmal 10-point AFCCG performance all make Mahomes out to be the clear dominant quarterback in the AFC.

Kansas City Chiefs Seasons in The Patrick Mahomes Era Year Last Game Result 2018 AFC Championship Game L 37-31 to New England 2019 Super Bowl 54 W 31-20 over San Francisco 2020 Super Bowl 55 L 31-9 to Tampa Bay 2021 AFC Championship Game L 27-24 to Cincinnati 2022 Super Bowl 57 W 38-35 over Philadelphia 2023 Super Bowl 58 W 25-22 over San Francisco

One quarterback, however, seems to put up a tremendous fight every time the pair faces off. Joe Burrow is one of two quarterbacks to ever beat Mahomes in a playoff game.

Last year, Burrow's season ended after injuring his wrist in week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. Even without Burrow, Cincinnati managed to keep it a one-score game in their week 17 loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City opens their schedule with arguably the two toughest games all season.

The 2024 season will start with the Chiefs hosting the Ravens with Cincinnati visiting Arrowhead Stadium the week after. The Chiefs dropped last year's season opener to the Detroit Lions, and if they make the same mistake in 2024, the consequences could be more serious.

Who are Kansas City's main threats in the AFC?

Kansas City cannot afford to lose either game and let two AFC contenders hold important postseason tiebreakers.

Baltimore and Cincinnati are both out for revenge against the team who last eliminated them from the playoffs, and have a chance to make the Chiefs stumble out of the gate.

Whoever wins the AFC Championship will win the Super Bowl. The AFC is too loaded, and now a new threat has emerged in Houston.

C.J. Stroud and Demeco Ryans helped flip the Texans' 2022, 3-13-1 record to 10-7 and a playoff win in 2023. Stroud, Allen, Jackson, and Burrow cap off a difficult gauntlet of AFC quarterbacks the Chiefs will potentially have to surmount to keep the three-peat dream alive, and this will be the year one of these contenders will deliver the knockout punch before the penultimate game of the season.

2 The Chiefs Will Trade Linebacker Nick Bolton

Bolton is one of several key Chiefs players in a contract year

Nick Bolton is a leader on the defense, but Kansas City will move on from their fourth-year linebacker before the trade deadline. It's odd to assume a team pushing for a Super Bowl would trade someone like Bolton, but the offseason will bring a complicated contract carousel for the Chiefs, and it's best to get something out of Bolton now rather than let him walk after this season.

Bolton joins a long list of players playing their last years of their contracts with Kansas City. Justin Reid, Harrison Butker, Trey Smith, and Creed Humphrey all have one season left on the Chiefs.

Smith and Humphrey are too valuable when it comes to protecting the best quarterback in the league, and Butker's clutch playoff performances make him indispensable, even with the offseason drama surrounding him.

It's more than possible Justin Reid leaves Kansas City after the season, but Bolton's trade value make him an enticing candidate to deal before the deadline.

Key Chiefs Players in Contract Years Player Position Nick Bolton LB Justin Reid S Harrison Butker K Trey Smith G Creed Humphrey C

Bolton is 24 years old and playing on the last year of his rookie deal. The Chiefs could reasonably get a fourth-round pick from a player of Bolton's stature and age.

Losing Bolton would mean Kansas City would simply lean into the other parts of the team that make them strong. Kansas City addressed needs at wide receiver that will cover up a blemish on last season's production, and extended prolific defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The pass rush of Jones and George Karlaftis strengthens the front of a defense supported by stellar defensive backfield play.

Although Bolton brings a lot to the table, trading him for draft capital will help the team move forward into an offseason with many crucial free agent decisions.

3 Losing La'Jarius Sneed Will Not Regress the Defensive Backfield

The Chiefs have more depth in the secondary than people think.

The Chiefs were blessed to have two corners finish on the 2023 NFL All-Pro team in La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, but the team dealt Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in March.

McDuffie solidified himself as a stifling slot corner, and third-year corners Joshua Willams and Jaylen Watson continue to develop into reliable outside coverage players.

Kansas City's ability to draft talented DBs is impeccable. Safeties Bryan Cook and Chamarri Conner join McDuffie, Williams and Watson in the defensive backfield playing mostly on rookie contracts while getting significant, productive playing time.

General Manager Brett Veach and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have an impressive track record when it comes to drafting and developing defensive talent.

The Chiefs also drafted Jaden Hicks, a physical safety from Washington State, in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Trading away a player like Sneed would hurt just about any defense in the NFL, but the foundation built by drafting wisely will put the Chiefs into the discussion for one of the best defenses in the league yet again in 2024.

4 Xavier Worthy Will Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Worthy has massive potential to be the Chiefs' new no.1 receiver

Kansas City traded up in the draft to select Texas receiver Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick. Worthy ran a 4.21 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, good for fastest ever at the event.

The Chiefs proved with Tyreek Hill just how lethal speed on the outside can be with a quarterback like Mahomes.

Since losing Hill, Kansas City has lacked a true deep threat, and Worthy will fill that role.

The Chiefs found themselves searching for answers at receiver last season, leading the NFL in dropped passes. If Worthy can build chemistry with Mahomes, he will be a nightmare for defenses to cover.

Chiefs WR Depth Chart For 2024 Rashee Rice Marquise Brown Xavier Worthy Justin Watson Sky Moore Kadarius Toney Mecole Hardman

Mahomes helped Mecole Hardman and Rashee Rice break the Chiefs' record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie, and he will likely do it again with Worthy.

Rice stands to give Worthy the most competition to Worthy for targets, but he could miss significant time this season for off-field legal issues. In the likely event Rice misses games, Worthy could take over the Kansas City wideout room.

If Worthy becomes Mahomes' favorite target, it will be difficult for any other rookie offensive player to contend for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

5 Isaiah Pacheco Will be the First 1000-Yard Rusher of the Mahomes Era

Pacheco was just 65 yards short of the mark last season

The offseason upgrades to the Chiefs' passing game will force opponents to spread out, play more nickel and dime DB sets, and open up the defensive front.

Teams cannot afford to leave the top of the defense exposed to one of the most talented passers in league history, and in turn, will provide Kansas City's third-year running back an opportunity to have the best season of his career.

Isiah Pacheco came close to the 1,000-yard milestone in 2023 finishing with 935 rushing yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last Chief to rush for 1,000 yards in a season was Kareem Hunt in 2017, totaling 1,327 cards on 272 carries with eight rushing touchdowns. Hunt added 455 receiving yards on 53 catches, with three scores through the air.

Granted, it's proven the Chiefs don't need a fantastic running game to have success, but if they play games in 2024 with a stiff defense and a reliable running game, they can give Patrick Mahomes a serious edge in the time of possession battle.

Pacheco's downhill, angry style of running makes him dangerous in any scenario, and 2024 will be his most ferocious year yet.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.