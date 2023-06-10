The Baltimore Ravens are the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC this year, according to former player Ryan Clark.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going through a spell of dominance right now that looks as if it isn’t going to slow down soon. With five straight home Conference Championship games, three trips to the Super Bowl and a Super Bowl title, they have had to fight off a number of competitors to get where they are now.

Most notably they’ve had battles with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, with many believing that those three have begun to pull away at the top of the conference as the main power brokers and the ones most likely to go all the way and challenge for a Super Bowl.

However, former NFL player Ryan Clark thinks that there is one team we are sleeping on when it comes to threats to the Chiefs, and that is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have had rather disappointing endings to the past two seasons, largely brought about due to injuries to quarterback Lamar Jackson, leaving them to trail off in 2021 and then enter the playoffs with a backup QB in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens coming to take down the Kansas City Chiefs?

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (starting at 0:03), Clark explained that due to the changes the team have made on both sides of the ball, this Ravens team could go toe-to-toe with the powerhouses of the AFC and give the Chiefs a run for their money:

You know I think it's the Baltimore Ravens. I mean when you look at the AFC North, it’s going to be stacked. We've watched the Cincinnati Bengals really push the Kansas City Chiefs the last two years, one year beating them in AFC Championship and taking them to the brink of the fourth quarter this year. But the Baltimore Ravens now adding Odell Beckham Jr., getting Lamar Jackson signed, having Todd Monken come in from the University of Georgia and expanding this passing game and making it a pro-level pass game, not something we see in college where they want to be run first.

I believe that this team can excel offensively. Right now Lamar Jackson, with everyone healthy in their skill players row is going to have as many options as we've seen Zion Williamson have this entire offseason, and when you think about what he's been able to do running the football, now the way he will distribute I think changes what this offense could be.

And defensively Mike Macdonald continued to watch this team and allowed his team to progress especially after the acquisition of Roquan Smith defensively, who they extended late in the season. I think that this team when you look at what they can do on both sides of the football, comparing it to Kansas City, comparing it to the Cincinnati Bengals, if healthy, this is the team to me that's the toughest to beat.

Baltimore Ravens may need more boom to avoid another bust

It’s going to be obvious to point out, but it has to be said. Clarks’ assessment only works if Jackson can stay healthy throughout the whole season, and in the past two campaigns he has fallen short of that demand, and now you have doubts in your mind that he’ll be able to stay upright for all 17 games in 2023 and beyond.

So it might well be that the players Clark has spoken about are going to have to play above and beyond what they thought they were capable of, because if Jackson either isn’t playing, or isn’t playing at 100% because of the impact his injuries have had on him, then it’ll be up to them to keep the Ravens competitive to the level Clark thinks they’re at.