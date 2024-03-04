Highlights The Chiefs used a non-exclusive franchise tag on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, allowing him to negotiate with other teams while retaining the option to match.

Kansas City is clearing cap space to sign DT Chris Jones, hinting at a potential trade of Sneed for cheaper talent in the draft.

Possible landing spots for Sneed include the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on key defensive piece L'Jarius Sneed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This version of the franchise tag allows their ace cornerback to negotiate with other teams while giving Kansas City the option to match whatever offer might come through or work out a trade.

Sneed’s outstanding play against the San Francisco 49ers' talented receiving group loomed large in their Super Bowl 58 win. With this move, the Chiefs open up space to sign their most important defensive player, DT Chris Jones. The team remains open to the possibility of trading Sneed in order to find cheaper talent in the 2024 NFL Draft.

L'Jarius Sneed on the move?

Kansas City building around their tent poles

Since the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill two seasons ago, they’ve made no secret about their philosophy: invest in the draft to build around quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, even though Sneed enjoyed a career year with two interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and zero touchdowns allowed in coverage, the defending champs are trusting their ability to replace him with more economical options.

Sneed also ranked sixth among cornerbacks in opposing passer rating when targeted. Of course, he wants to get paid but also understands the reality of NFL finances, as he said on the Up and Adams Show Thursday:

Pay me. Pay. Me. I don't think they got enough for both of us (Jones). Hopefully they got enough for both of us. But you know, they gonna make it happen. I hope so.

While nothing has been made official yet, it appears as if the Chiefs are primarily focused on retaining Jones first and foremost. Adam Schefter recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he explained where things stand between Jones and the Chiefs:

The Chris Jones deal isn't done yet but the Chiefs would be surprised if they didn't get it done.

That assumed landmark deal will likely put Jones in the $30+ million annual average value, which soaks up much of the space for Sneed. The cornerback’s franchise tag number would be $19.8 million if they decide to go that route.

Where Sneed could land

A healthy market at cornerback for Sneed

If Sneed gets traded, there are plenty of cornerback-starved teams looking to snap him up. The going price for Kansas City’s DB will likely cost a second-rounder in addition to some late-round picks.

The Detroit Lions ranked 27th in air yards per game with 247.4 and have plenty of question marks in the secondary and injured players likely not to return. The Lions also own four picks within the top 100 to use as ammunition for Sneed.

The San Francisco 49ers desperately need a CB to play alongside another former Chief, Charvarius Ward. They’ve also shown no fear in trading draft picks for players they think can help them win immediately. There are questions regarding whether the Chiefs would trade him to the Bay, or how the 49ers could make the finances work.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also rebuilding their defense following a disappointing year on that side of the ball. Vic Fangio’s scheme requires plenty of man coverage, a specialty of Sneed. However, Howie Roseman is loathed to give up first or second-rounders.

The Miami Dolphins are set to release Xavien Howard, saving them $18.5 million in dead cap space. Jalen Ramsey is entering his 30s and had knee surgery at the beginning of this past season, so an elite addition to the secondary could be in the cards. Dolphins' general manager Chris Grier has also shown a predilection for big trades, acquiring Tyreek Hill, Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb in the same manner.

