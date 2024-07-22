Highlights The Chiefs have managed to maintain the core of a team that's won two Super Bowls in a row and three in five years.

General manager Brett Veach targeted wide receivers in free agency and the draft, aiming to improve a position group that struggled for consistency.

Last year's stellar defense has remained mostly unchanged, although star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was traded due to cap constraints.

The Kansas City Chiefs have maintained the core of a team that's won two Super Bowls in a row—and is now looking to complete an unprecedented three titles in a row to become the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

Star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was traded to the Tennessee Titans due to cap concerns, but Chris Jones and Travis Kelce were signed to long term extensions, while Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was proactive in adding more weapons for Patrick Mahomes after disappointing wide receiver play plagued the Chiefs' offense in 2023.

Achieving the three-peat is very tricky, and there's a reason why no other team, including the all-conquering Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, could ever do it. However, Veach has given coach Andy Reid a strong roster which should once again be contending for the Super Bowl. We'll have a look at the defending champs' roster as well as any potential positional battles as the team's 2024 training camp gets underway.

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Depth Chart

Skill positions and offensive line

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' usually dominant passing offense struggled at times last season, and Mahomes finished with a career-worst 261.4 yards per game, 20 yards fewer than his previous low. Kelce failed to hit 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2015, and aside from rookie Rashee Rice, no other receiver particularly impressed.

Things improved come playoff time, but the Chiefs' wide receiver room clearly needed improvement. Veach signed Marquise Brown to a one-year, $11 million deal early in free agency and drafted Xavier Worthy with their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aside from slight turnover on the offensive line and the additions at wide receiver, the Chiefs have returned the core of their offense from last year, and added solid depth through the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String QB Patrick Mahomes Carson Wentz Chris Oladokun Ian Book RB Isiah Pacheco Clyde Edwards-Helaire Deneric Prince Keontay Ingram WR Rashee Rice Kadarius Toney Nikko Remigio Phillip Brooks WR Marquise Brown Justin Watson Mecole Hardman Montrell Washington WR Xavier Worthy Skyy Moore Justyn Ross Cornell Powell LT Wanya Morris Kingsley Suamataia Chukwuebuka Godrick Griffin McDowell LG Joe Thuney Mike Caliendo Nick Torres C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad RG Trey Smith C.J. Hanson McKade Mettauer RT Jawaan Taylor Lucas Niang Ethan Driskell TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Jared Wiley Irv Smith Jr.

Skill Positions

The headline additions are clearly Worthy and Brown, however there are a few other notable changes from the 2023 season.

While it's unclear how much playing time he'll see as a running back, rugby union star Louis Rees-Zammit could force his way onto the field, especially as part of the NFL's new kickoff format. American football is a notoriously hard sport to pick up, but his outrageous athleticism and ability to spot gaps means he could challenge Keontay Ingram for the fourth running back spot.

It will also be interesting to see how many reps Kadarius Toney gets as a wide receiver after several disastrous drops last season. He's still explosive with the ball in his hands, but may be better suited as a gadget player and a return man at this point.

Offensive Line

The Chiefs' offensive line remains mostly the same heading into the 2024 season. Four out of five of last year's starters are penciled in to start Week 1, with the only change coming at left tackle. Veach chose not to re-sign veteran Donovan Smith, and there's an interesting position battle developing.

Wanya Morris is currently expected to start, but is being challenged by second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia. Both players were drafted in the past two years, and it's unclear yet who will win the starting job.

Suamataia spent plenty of time with the first team during OTAs, but it's unclear if that has much meaning. Morris started four NFL games last year, so he should have the edge, but it's certainly not settled yet.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Depth Chart

Front seven and secondary

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Spagnuolo's defense was arguably more important to the Chiefs' Super Bowl run than the offense, which is not something anyone could have said during the first five years of the Mahomian era. While the offense was sputtering down the stretch, the defense remained elite, finishing second in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed.

They held an elite Baltimore Ravens offense, helmed by MVP Lamar Jackson, to only 10 points on the road in Baltimore and made several vital stops against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Their secondary was especially important against the Niners, as they played man coverage on 60.6% of passing plays and were able to regularly win their matchups and keep the Niners' dangerous weapons in check.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String LDE George Karlaftis Felix Anudike-Uzomah BJ Thompson Truman Jones DT Chris Jones Mike Pennel Matt Dickerson Fabien Lovett Sr DT Derrick Nnadi Tershawn Wharton Neil Farrell RDE Mike Danna Charles Omenihu Malik Herring WLB Drue Tranquill Cam Jones Swayze Bozeman MLB Nick Bolton Cole Christiansen Curtis Jacobs SLB Leo Chenal Jack Cochrane Luquay Washington LCB Joshua Williams Ekow Boye-Doe Miles Battle Christian Roland-Wallace SS Justin Reid Chamarri Conner Deon Bush FS Bryan Cook Jaden Hicks Trey Dean RCB Jaylen Watson Nazeeh Johnson Kelvin Joseph Kamal Hadden NB Trent McDuffie Chamarri Conner

Aside from Willie Gay, L'Jarius Sneed, and Mike Edwards, the Chiefs were able to bring back every other defensive player who started the Super Bowl, and they'll likely have one of the top defenses in the league again in 2024.

Front Seven

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was signed to a huge five-year, $158.75 million extension ahead of free agency, after leading the team in sacks for the sixth straight year in 2023, and from the DT position no less. Jones is a cornerstone of this defense, but it's still unclear who will play beside him.

Derrick Nnadi is currently expected to start Week 1, but former practice squad player Mike Pennel started several playoff games after Nnadi suffered an arm injury during the playoff run, and was excellent against the run, especially in the Super Bowl.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Niners were limited to just 3.5 yards per run in the Super Bowl, well short of their season average of 4.8 yards per run. Their offensive line struggled to block the Chiefs' defensive tackles on run plays, and averaged just 1.7 yards before contact, their second-lowest number of the season.

Pennel's age could work against him, and the 33-year-old may not have the stamina to start games consistently across an entire NFL season. However, it's clear the Chiefs don't have a huge amount of trust in Nnadi. Despite the 28-year-old heading into his seventh season with the Chiefs, he's only ever been signed to one-year extensions. He's likely viewed as replaceable, and the Chiefs could upgrade at the position via trade.

Secondary

Sneed and Edwards' departures hurt, but the Chiefs have plenty of young talent that can step up and replace them. Bryan Cook, a 2022 second-round pick, has the talent to replace Edwards at safety, while one of Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams will play at outside corner, although in a different role to Sneed. Sneed was often moved around the field to shadow the opposing team's best receiver due to his ability in man coverage.

Trent McDuffie had an excellent 2023, making First-Team All-Pro as a slot corner, but has plenty of experience on the outside and could be used in a similar role to Sneed last season. He similarly excels in man coverage, and it's likely he'll be taking care of a variety of tasks for Spagnuolo.

The Chiefs clearly felt confident enough in their secondary not to make many intentional changes. The Chiefs didn't have the cap space to keep Edwards or Sneed, and the only notable addition was fourth-round rookie safety Jaden Hicks.

Chiefs Special Teams Depth Chart

Kickers, punters & returners

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Butker will still be the Chiefs' starting kicker in 2024 despite his controversial comments earlier this offseason, but may no longer be on kickoff duty. The NFL's new kickoff rules mean kickers will likely have to be more involved in defending the kick return, and Rees-Zammit may be preferred due to his ability to tackle (rugby is a two-way sport).

Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Depth Chart Position Starter 2nd String K Harrison Butker P Matt Araiza KR Kadarius Toney Deneric Prince PR Xavier Worthy Mecole Hardman LS James Winchester

Chiefs' special teams coordinator Dave Toub has already mentioned that the rugby star is being considered for kickoffs:

Louis has done above and beyond what I expected. He can kick field goals and he can be a kickoff guy for us – he's every bit as good as [safety] Justin Reid is in terms of moving the football on kickoffs.

Rees-Zammit is also capable at catching the ball under pressure, as backs in rugby regularly have to field kicks surrounded by several defenders. His ability to pass laterally could lead to the Chiefs drawing up several special teams trick plays for the Welshman as well, similar to the hook-and-lateral play that nearly worked for Kelce and Toney last year.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.