The Kansas City Chiefs might need to pull out some interesting tactics in order to keep hold of defensive tackle Chris Jones as they look to agree on a new deal, Mike Florio has claimed.

The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty has largely been built on the team’s offense with the likes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes alongside head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (who is now with the Washington Commanders) and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman to name just three.

But there have also been some players who have made an impact on the other side of the ball too, with arguably the most notable one being 29-year-old defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones has been a stalwart on the line since before Mahomes arrived, but has been crucial to the team’s success in recent years with a total of 243 tackles, 65 sacks (including two years with 15.5 of them), 65 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles (stats from Pro Football Reference).

Jones however is heading into 2023 in the final year of his contract, and after the production he’s given them, you would imagine that he would justify being handed a pretty big one, one to go alongside the likes of Aaron Donald as the highest-paid defensive tackle in the sport.

However, Mike Florio thinks that the Chiefs might use a ‘mind trick’ in order to keep his salary demands down.

Kansas City Chiefs hoping to keep Chris Jones under control

Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 8:53), Florio stated his belief that the Chiefs would try to get Jones to fall into the philosophy recently discussed by Mahomes and Kelce that winning is more important than money, but that he doesn’t think Jones falls into that category quite as easily:

I think that the core of this, is the Chiefs hope they can get the Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce Jedi Mind Trick to apply to Chris Jones. Because you've got Mahomes consciously taking less, he's $7m per year behind the top of the market. You've got Travis Kelce, who recently told Vanity Fair, that as long as he's winning, he's fine with being underpaid. I think they'd like Chris Jones to sign on to that commitment as well.

And I don't think he will, and I don't think he should. He plays a position that doesn't guarantee him the number of years that Mahomes and Kelce will have. This is his last, best chance to get paid. The moment he's no longer delivering is the moment that the Chiefs no longer will keep him, just ask Frank Clark. So get what you can while you can, especially if you don't get to play as many years as the skill position players who are protected by the rules more thoroughly and completely than a defensive tackle is protected.

Florio does raise a good point about the contracts and how it aligns with the positions, it’s very easy to convince Mahomes to take less as he’ll be able to earn it back later in his career (as we see quarterbacks getting older and older these days), whilst Kelce’s prominence and charisma have seen him earn his money through endorsements, things that Jones doesn’t have the benefit of.

So if the Chiefs do decide to extend that philosophy to Clark, they might run the risk of letting one of their more important players walk out the door.