The Chiefs are embracing their role as the NFL's new villain, with their on-field dominance and off-the-field antics.

The Chiefs are making an indisputable case as the NFL's team of the 2020s, regardless of the Super Bowl outcome.

The word "dynasty" can get thrown around pretty loosely in the sports media these days. But if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, securing their third Lombardi trophy in five seasons, they'll have earned that distinction.

Like "dynasty," the term "villain" has also become something of a ubiquitous word in the sphere of professional athletics. Outside of Kansas City, however, ask a fan who the NFL's villains are, and the odds are strong you'll receive one answer: the Chiefs.

Five years ago, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and company were the newcomers on the block, and most of the NFL world was happy to back them in their pursuit of a Super Bowl title. What's changed in such a short amount of time?

Everyone loves an underdog

The Chiefs have gotten used to being favored in their games over the last five seasons

The Chiefs, like last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, are slight underdogs in the Super Bowl. That hasn't exactly been a common trend during the Mahomes era, however.

According to Action Network, the Chiefs have been favorites in nearly 90% of their games, including the playoffs, in the past six seasons. That's an unfathomable figure in this period of unprecedented parity league-wide, and yet the Chiefs have merely responded in kind to the oddsmakers. Their record in those games? 81-19.

It's fun to root for the underdog and even more fun when the little guy comes out on top. The Chiefs have been Goliath over the last half-decade, except they keep squishing David.

Now, in fairness to them, the Chiefs were the underdogs in their Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills and the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. But it's not like giving up points against Mahomes has ever been a smart bet.

There's nothing that makes for a good villain quite like a pre-determined favorite that never loses (see: Tom Brady). It was fun when Mahomes was the newbie, attempting to topple the league's previous dynasty in New England. Now that he's an established winner? Not so much.

Mahomes only has two rings, but if it weren't for Brady (twice) and one ridiculous season by Joe Burrow, we'd be talking about Mahomes' current run as the greatest thing since Michael Jordan plied his trade with the Bulls. In a sport where 31 other franchises are trying to win it all, having a wholly dominant force like Jordan, Brady, or Mahomes doesn't always rub fans of other teams the right way.

The NFL's villain power vacuum

With Brady and Belichick gone, the Chiefs have assumed the mantle of the league's "inevitable" force

Dan Harmon, the creator of beloved television shows Community and Rick and Morty, once described the ultimate villain as "someone that owns you." The most powerful villains don't merely just win their battles, but they make the heroes believe they've already lost.

There's a reason why Aaron Rodgers has spent the last 15 years as the object of Chicago Bears fans' nightmares. It's the same reason that Sam Darnold once believed he was "seeing ghosts" against Bill Belichick's defense.

There is something oppressive about the inevitable; death and taxes long ago earned their reputation as forces upon which humans could merely succumb rather than push back. When the hope of winning dissipates and belief exits the protagonist's being, that is when the villain has won.

The Chiefs have some ground to cover between where they currently stand and that mythological description of antagonism, but they are already on the brink of cementing themselves as the NFL's newest dynasty.

In the 1970s, Terry Bradshaw and the Pittsburgh Steelers won four Super Bowls in six seasons. In the 1980s, "Joe Cool" went undefeated in his four Super Bowl appearances with the 49ers. The 90s were claimed by Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys.

And then, the mother of all dynasties was born, as Belichick and Tom Brady began their assault on the league with the New England Patriots. Between the 2000s and 2010s, the duo won six Super Bowls together, appearing in three others for good measure.

Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Playoff Career Stats Stat Tom Brady Patrick Mahomes Games Started 48 17 Passing Yards 13,400 4,802 Passing Touchdowns 88 39 Playoff Record 35-13 14-3 Super Bowl Record 7-3 2-1

Mahomes still has a ways to go to catch the GOAT, as does Reid in catching Belichick. But four years into the decade, the Chiefs have already made an indisputable case as the NFL's team of the 2020s.

Regardless of whether they beat or lose to the 49ers, the Chiefs will likely remain the bane of other football fans' existence, both for their on-field dominance and off-the-field antics. Embracing their new identity as league villains, Mahomes and the Chiefs will remain inevitable for the foreseeable future.

