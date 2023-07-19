If you say Patrick Mahomes is the best active quarterback in the NFL, you'll hardly raise any eyebrows. The general belief is that the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback is the undisputed No. 1 QB right now and that will continue to be the case until he slows down. Based on his recent run of successes in the NFL, it’s going to be a long wait before the former Texas Tech Red Raiders signal-caller show signs of diminishing talent and skills.

With that in mind, we go through Mahomes’ best games according to passer rating in the regular season.

10 I’m sorry Mr. Jackson, I’m for real

Game: Week 2 at Baltimore (September 19, 2021)

We begin this list with a wild shootout between two of this generation’s most electric quarterbacks in Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson. This was two former MVPs going head-to-head, mano a mano. Although the Chiefs lost this heavyweight matchup, 36-35, it was clear as day who came up with the best QB performance that Sunday. Mahomes finished the game with 343 passing yards and three touchdowns against just an interception on a sweet and efficient 24-of-31 completions.

The Ravens’ pass rush had no answer for Mahomes, who was not sacked in this game and tossed all his touchdowns to different receivers each time. The first one was to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who caught a 33-yarder in the first quarter to put the Chiefs ahead. Mahomes found wideout Byron Pringle for another touchdown in the third quarter before passing for another in the same quarter, this time hooking up with the Robin to his Batman, tight end Travis Kelce to give Kansas City an 11-point lead. Jackson would lead a successful Ravens comeback in the fourth quarter, but when it was all said and done, Mahomes had a 131.5 passer rating while the Ravens quarterback only had a 78.8 rating.

9 Mahomes exposes Baltimore’s defense

Game: Week 3 vs. Baltimore (September 22, 2019)

Well, we got another Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson duel on this list, but this one occurred a year before the No. 10 entry. The Chiefs entered this Week 3 showdown against the Ravens looking to win in their home debut in the 2019 season and keep their record immaculate. They opened their campaign on the road with a 40-26 win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars before taking down the Oakland Raiders, also away from Kansas City, in Week 2, 28-10.

Baltimore was supposed to give Mahomes a tough test, as the Ravens’ stop unit walked into this game ranked second in the entire NFL in total defense. However, Mahomes obliterated that defense with a fantastic performance to lead the Chiefs to a 33-28 victory. He completed 27 of his 37 passes for 374 passing yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He got sacked once for a loss of 11 yards, but it did not really matter in the end. Mahomes’ passer rating in that contest? A nice 132.0.

8 Mahomes says ‘Hello again’ to the Niners

Game: Week 7 at San Francisco (October 23, 2022)

Coming off a loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and just ahead of a bye, the Chiefs needed a big statement and Mahomes delivered that in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season with a scintillating performance. In a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes flexed his muscles and ripped through the Niners’ defense for 423 passing yards and three touchdowns with only one interception on 25-of-34 completions to lead the Chiefs to a 44-23 victory. It was further proof that when he’s at his best, Mahomes can be unstoppable even if he’s up against an elite defense. He had a 132.4 passer rating in this win against San Francisco.

7 This one’s four you, Kansas City

Game: Week 3 at Baltimore (September 28, 2020)

Surprise! It’s another game on the list featuring Jackson and the Ravens, who tasted the wrath of a Mahomes-led offense in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. The Chiefs came to Baltimore for this Monday Night Football game with a 2-0 record and just after escaping with a 23-20 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. They left M&T Bank Stadium with a 34-20 victory.

Mahomes was a headache all game long for the Ravens, as he torched Baltimore for 385 passing yards and four touchdowns for a 133.5 passer rating. He was neither sacked nor intercepted by a seemingly helpless Ravens defense, which also failed to stop him from picking up 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries to lead Kansas City to its third win in as many years against Baltimore.

6 No Christmas hangover for Mahomes

Game: Week 16 vs Pittsburgh (December 26, 2021)

In this game, Mahomes showed no mercy at the Pittsburgh Steelers just a day after Christmas. He poked holes at the Steelers' defense all game long and concluded the contest with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-30 completions. He was sacked twice for a loss of only four yards but also came away with zero interceptions. Mahomes and the Chiefs started the game like a house on fire, racing to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Mahomes secured his first touchdown with just a little over a minute remaining in the opening period when he hooked up with Byron Pringle. In the second period, he tossed an eight-yard TD to Mecole Hardman. His third and final touchdown was caught by Pringle (again), who posted a game-high 75 receiving yards on six catches and seven targets. The Chiefs did not have Kelce against the Steelers, but Mahomes still understood the assignment and embarrassed Pittsburgh’s defense with a passer rating of 135.1.

5 Doubling down on his mastery of the Raiders

Game: Week 14 vs Raiders (December 12, 2021)

Mahomes and the Chiefs had already defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 10, 41-14, but that apparently was not lopsided enough for Kansas City. The Chiefs absolutely demolished the Raiders in Week 14, with Mahomes barely having any trouble in dissecting Las Vegas’ defense. He went 20 of 24 for 258 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks thrown for a 139.2 passer rating. He was sacked three times for a loss of 18 yards, but outside of those, Mahomes was outstanding for the Chiefs.

4 A Week 1 special from Mr. Mahomes

Game: Week 1 at Jacksonville (September 8, 2019)

Kansas City’s magical 2019 season that ended in a Super Bowl victory started when the Chiefs destroyed the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 1. In that game, Mahomes completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Former first-round pick and wide receiver Sammy Watkins looked rejuvenated against the Jags, thanks to Mahomes, as he caught all three of the quarterback's TD passes for a huge night, The Jaguars just had no answer for Mahomes, who pocketed a 143.2 passer rating.

3 Mahomes drops a nickel in Glendale

Game: Week 1 at Arizona (September 11, 2022)

Here's another spectacular Week 1 performance by Mahomes. Opening the season in Glendale in 2022, Mahomes and the Chiefs made sure to send a strong message across the entire NFL, as they took down the Arizona Cardinals, 44-21.

Mahomes sizzled from start to finish, leaving the Cards' defense completely clueless on how to stop or even slow him down. Mahomes passed for five touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 30 of his 39 throws for 360 yards (144.2 passer rating). It was a sensational quarterbacking for Mahomes, who finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 5,250 passing yards to go with 41 touchdowns.

2 Mahomes shows Sam Darnold what an elite QB looks like

Game: Week 8 vs Jets (November 1, 2020)

Mahomes and the Chiefs were favorites to win this Week 8 matchup versus New York, but they still managed to surpass expectations. The Jets were simply manhandled in this game, as the Chiefs showed everyone the difference between a team with an elite quarterback and one with an inferior signal-caller. Mahomes skewered the Jets' D for 416 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions on 31 of 42 completions (144.4 passer rating). The Jets' pathetic defense couldn't even touch Mahomes, who did not turn the ball over or get sacked for the entire contest.

1 When the world knew that Patrick Mahomes was a problem

Game: Week 2 at Pittsburgh (September 16, 2018)

The 2018 NFL season was when the Chiefs decided to give Mahomes the keys to the team's offense. It was the first year of Mahomes as the team's full-time starter, and he did not waste much time showing Kansas City that he was the perfect man for the job.

Mahomes already got people's attention a game prior to the Week 2 date with the Steelers, as he passed for 256 yards (15/27, four touchdowns, zero picks) in Week 1's 38-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he somehow topped that with a crazier performance just a week later. Against the Steelers, Mahomes went 23 of 28 for 326 passing yards and SIX touchdowns. And unlike in most other big games from Mahomes, this was in a shootout, which meant the Chiefs really needed all the yards and touchdowns he delivered to score a 42-37 win. His 154.8 passer rating is still the best of his career.