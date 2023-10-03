Highlights Based on the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs are now one of the premier teams in the NFL, you would guess that they've done pretty well with their draft picks in recent years.

While they did hit on a lot of important first round picks such as Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Peters, they missed out on a lot of guys that have turned into elite players.

Kansas City could have drafted the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Johnathan Taylor, Jerod Mayo, and more over the last decade or so but unfortunately, they didn't see the potential in time.

Without a doubt, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL over the past few years. By drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the Chiefs changed not just the landscape of their team but of the entire NFL as well.

But were the rest of Kansas City's recent first rounders as spot on as their Mahomes pick was? We go back through their last 15 drafts to see whether they made the right call in the first round—or whether they're ruing the decision they made.

2008: Jerod Mayo, Linebacker/Chris Johnson, Running Back

Who they drafted: Glenn Dorsey, defensive tackle (No. 5)/Branden Albert, guard (No. 15)

Coming off a four-win season in 2007, the Chiefs had two first-round picks at the 2008 NFL Draft. They used them to take defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey and guard Brandon Albert. Dorsey did not pan out to be a star, while Albert at least got a pair of Pro Bowl nods before playing his last game in the league in the 2016 season.

For the No. 5 pick here, the Chiefs would have been in a better position to win games if they used it to get middle linebacker Jerod Mayo. The Tennessee Volunteers product became a two-time Pro Bowler and even won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

That’s not to mention that he won the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. As for the No. 15 pick, it would have been even lovelier for the Chiefs if they selected running back Chris Johnson, who rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons in the NFL, including in 2009 when he had 2,006 rushing yards.

2009: Alex Mack, Center

Who they drafted: Tyson Jackson, defensive end (No. 3)

Jackson was a draft bust for the Chiefs. Mack, meanwhile, turned out to be one of the best players in that draft. He landed with the Cleveland Browns at No. 21 in the first round.

The Chiefs could have easily gotten him with the No. 3 pick. The Chiefs started Rudy Niswanger at center for 15 games in 2008, and they’d gladly move on from him with Mack taking over the starting role. Mack finished his NFL career in 2022 with seven Pro Bowl selections.

2010: Eric Berry, Defensive Back

Who they drafted: Eric Berry, defensive back (No. 5)

The Chiefs could get a skill player here like a Dez Bryant or a Rob Gronkowski, but we’re going to stick with the original pick, as Berry poured his heart out playing for Kansas City during his entire pro career. During his time with the Chiefs, he was named to five Pro Bowls and had three First-Team All-Pro selections.

2011: Mark Ingram II, Running Back

Who they drafted: Jonathan Baldwin, wide receiver (No. 26)

Drafting Baldwin was a mistake the Chiefs can only wish they could rectify. Baldwin lasted just two seasons in Kansas City and played only three seasons in the league overall. Ingram, on the other hand, had a solid career in the NFL, with three Pro Bowls to his name. He and Jamaal Charles in the backfield would have been a massive headache for opposing defensive coordinators.

2012: T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Dontari Poe, defensive tackle (No. 11)

With the backfield all sewn up, the Chiefs shore up their passing attack here by getting Hilton, who waited until the third round before he heard his name called at the 2012 NFL Draft. Hilton breathes life into a Kansas City offense that had been relying too much on Dwayne Bowe to make plays downfield.

2013: DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Eric Fisher, offensive tackle (No. 1)

Fisher wasn’t really a bust, as he still took home a pair of Pro Bowl nods during his time in the NFL. However, the Chiefs will take Nuk here as the top overall pick in the 2013 draft. A year after drafting Hilton, the Chiefs pair the dangerous Hopkins up with Hilton to give themselves a young and lethal WR combo. It gets scarier when you consider the fact that this is also the same draft class that landed the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

2014: Joel Bitonio, Guard

Who they drafted: Dee Ford, linebacker (No. 23)

The offensive line has to be taken care of in order for the Chiefs to maximize the potential of their talented group of skill players. Joining Mack on the Chiefs’ offensive line here is Bitonio, who’s become one of the best guards of his generation. Bitonio entered the 2023 NFL season with five All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls.

2015: Marcus Peters, Cornerback

Who they drafted: Marcus Peters, cornerback (No. 18)

It’s back to improving the defense here after years of using first-round picks on offensive pieces. And honestly, there's no need to alter the original move here by Kansas City, with Peters still going to the Chiefs. With Peters and Berry patrolling the defensive backfield, the Chiefs’ secondary should be competitive.

2016: Derrick Henry, Running Back

Who they drafted: Did not pick until the second round

The Chiefs did not have a pick in the first round this year, but let’s just say that they managed to come up with a trade package that got them a mid to a late first-rounder in return. That allows the Chiefs to take Alabama Crimson Tide star Derrick Henry off the board. At this point, Charles is no longer in his prime and Ingram may have also moved on from Kansas City. Henry’s arrival assures the Chiefs a legitimate RB1 threat who will wreak havoc for years to come.

2017: Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback

Who they drafted: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback (No. 10)

If you’re wondering why we refused to take a quarterback over the last several years in the first round, it’s because we already knew that Mahomes was coming in 2017. We all know how Mahomes changed the entire direction of the Chiefs' franchise. Nothing much to be said here.

2018: Fred Warner, Linebacker

Who they drafted: Did not pick until the second round

Let’s just pretend here that the Chiefs had a first-round pick in the late 20s, where they can still score major value by selecting Warner. Kansas City’s defense will love what the durable Warner brings to the table. In just his first five seasons in the NFL, Warner has already brought home two First-Team All-Pro honors and two Pro Bowl nods.

2019: A.J. Brown, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Did not pick until the second round

Kansas City trades up to secure a pick late in the first round and then uses that to get Ole Miss star A.J. Brown, who was actually taken in the second round by the Tennessee Titans. Brown has already racked up two Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro selection for the Titans and Eagles in his young career.

2020: Jonathan Taylor, Running Back

Who they drafted: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32)

The Chiefs still have Henry, but they have no plans to sign him to a large extension contract, so they draft a great contingency play here in the form of Taylor with the No. 32 pick instead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has turned out to be one of the great busts of the 2020 draft.

2021: Javonte Williams, Running Back

Who they drafted: Did not pick until the second round

The Chiefs missed out on a first-round pick again in 2021, though they don’t really have a glaring need here. Assuming they have one in the mid-20s of the first round, the Chiefs come away with another running back in Williams, who projects to be a nice complement for Taylor.

2022: Trent McDuffie, Cornerback/ George Karlaftis III, Defensive End

Who they drafted: Trent McDuffie, cornerback (No. 21)/ George Karlaftis III, defensive end (No. 30)

We’re sticking with the original picks of the Chiefs here to give both McDuffie and Karlaftis a better chance to prove themselves following their rookie campaigns in 2022. Karlaftis already earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors during his freshman NFL campaign.

2023: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Defensive End

Who they drafted: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, defensive end (No. 31)

FAU remains a project for the Chiefs, but he’s already shown flashes of brilliance for the reigning Super Bowl champions in the first month of his rookie year with a couple of QB hits and half a sack on limited snaps.

Year Pick Original Choice Redraft Choice 2008 No. 5 Glenn Dorsey, DT Jerod Mayo, LB 2008 No. 15 Branden Albert, G Chris Johnson, RB 2009 No. 3 Tyson Jackson, DE Alex Mack, C 2010 No. 5 Eric Berry, S Eric Berry, S 2011 No. 26 Jonathan Baldwin, WR Mark Ingram II, RB 2012 No. 11 Dontari Poe, DT T.Y. Hilton, WR 2013 No. 1 Eric Fisher, T DeAndre Hopkins, WR 2014 No. 23 Dee Ford, LB Joel Bitonio, G 2015 No. 18 Marcus Peters, CB Marcus Peters, CB 2016 None No 1st rounder Derrick Henry, RB 2017 No. 10 Patrick Mahomes, QB Patrick Mahomes, QB 2018 None No 1st rounder Fred Warner, LB 2019 None No 1st rounder A.J. Brown, WR 2020 No. 32 Clye Edwards-Helaire, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB 2021 None No 1st rounder Javonte Williams, RB 2022 No. 21 Trent McDuffie, CB Trent McDuffie, CB 2022 No. 30 George Karlaftis, DE George Karlaftis, DE 2023 No. 31 Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE

