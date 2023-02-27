According to a report in The Athletic, the Kansas City Chiefs could be set to get rid of running-back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Kansas City Chiefs have laid the foundations for what some might call a mini-dynasty over the past few years, with five appearances in the AFC Championship Game, three trips to the Super Bowl, and two Super Bowl victories over the past few years.

But whilst a lot of attention will be paid to the big-names such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy on the offensive side of the ball alongside Chris Jones and Frank Clark on the other side, there were a lot of other players that helped to get the Chiefs to the stage that we’re at now.

And one of those ‘fringe’ players could well be on his way out of the team this summer as they look to restructure the side and get the best out of what they’ve got.

Kansas City Chiefs looking to cut Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a lot of potential to be as crucial a part of the team as the above players were, bursting out of the gate with 138 yards and a touchdown in his very first career game, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to rush for at least 130 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, and ending the season with 803 yards and 4 touchdowns.

However injuries have resulted in limited usage for him over the past two years, with 819 regular season yards in the last two seasons combined, not helped by the emergence of Isiah Pacheco, and as a result, according to The Athletic, he is looking like a prime candidate for the Chiefs to get rid of this offseason:

Perhaps the biggest question centers around what the Chiefs will do with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the 2020 first-round pick who has struggled in part because of injuries. The Chiefs are expected to decline the fifth-year option on Edwards-Helaire’s contract, which makes him a logical candidate to be traded this offseason. If he is, the Chiefs could use a low-round draft choice to acquire another running back to pair with Pacheco, which would keep McKinnon in his role as the third-round back.

It is such a shame that he is set to lose his place in such a quick manner, especially as he can’t be blamed for the injuries that he’s suffered, but after averaging 4.3 yards a rush in the regular season last year, he still has something to offer someone in the league, and could be a very effective #2 running back somewhere around the league, so my guess is that he won’t be unemployed for too long.