Key Takeaways The 1969 Kansas City Chiefs, led by Super Bowl 4 MVP Len Dawson, left a lasting impact on the game of football.

After winning his second NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP to close the 2022 season.

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back champions in nearly two decades with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in the NFL . Up until the late 2010s, the Kansas City Chiefs were a franchise that hadn’t won a championship in five decades and had been outshined by division rivals such as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders .

However, since Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have arrived in Western Missouri, the Chiefs have amassed four AFC titles and three Super Bowl victories, putting the franchise into an exclusive group.

Now tied for the fifth-most championships in the Super Bowl era, Kansas City is one of the heavyweights of the modern NFL. While Mahomes and Co. will look to add to their already impressive collection of hardware in the coming years, it’s time to look at the franchise’s four Super Bowl runs and rank them from best to worst.

1 1969

The 1969 Chiefs left a lasting impact on the sport

As easy as it is to be blinded by the recency bias of Kansas City’s three latest Super Bowl runs, the 1969 squad remains the most statistically dominant of the bunch.

Hank Stram, who won an AFL Championship in 1962 back when the franchise was known as the Dallas Texans, led the team to a second title in 1966. However, they were dismantled in the very first Super Bowl, which was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, taking a 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers . And that didn't sit well with Stram.

There was a clear talent gap between the NFL and AFL, and Stram was adamant about changing that. He worked tirelessly to devise new game plans and strategies, and his vision was finally realized in 1969, as the Chiefs went 11-3 in what was the final season in AFL history and outscored opponents 359-177.

The offense was led by Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson and a trio of capable runners. On the defensive side, the Chiefs were very strong as well, featuring Hall of Famers Bobby Bell, Johnny Robinson, and Willie Lanier. Additionally, Stram’s innovations, which included the moving pocket and the triple stack defense, were truly ahead of their time.

The Chiefs bested the rival Raiders in the AFC title game to reach Super Bowl 4 and easily defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. Dawson took Super Bowl MVP honors, throwing for 142 yards and a touchdown, while the defense forced five turnovers. The 1969 Chiefs were truly revolutionary, offering a distillation of holistic football and changing the way the game was played.

2 2022

The 2022 Chiefs saw Mahomes capture his second league MVP

After coming up short of the Super Bowl in 2021, losing in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game, the Chiefs entered 2022 with a vengeance.

Despite trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, the offense actually improved. Mahomes had become more familiar with dealing with two-high safety looks from defenses and could win by doing the little things and wasn’t as reliant on explosive plays.

With Hill no longer in the lineup, Travis Kelce became the focal point of the Chiefs offense and posted one of the greatest single seasons by a tight end in league history, posting 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mahomes also claimed his second NFL MVP after completing 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards with 41 touchdown passes.

The offense finished the year first in points, averaging 29.2 per game and yards gained, making up for a defense that was near the middle of the pack. Kansas City went 14-3 during the regular season and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, the Chiefs avenged their loss in the previous season’s AFC Championship to the Bengals in a hotly contested 23-20 battle and then defeated MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on a last-second field goal from Harrison Butker .

Kansas City’s 496 regular-season points are the second-most in franchise history, trailing only the 2018 team. It was still an offensive-reliant team, but it was good enough to get the job done.

3 2019

The 2019 Chiefs marked Mahomes' first championship run

The 2018 Chiefs put the NFL on notice. Led by a young Mahomes, who threw for 50 touchdowns en route to winning his first MVP, Kansas City posted the league’s top-scoring offense but fell in the AFC Championship Game to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in overtime.

The game made it clear that Kansas City’s defense wasn’t ready for the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs surrendered 37 points to a Patriots team that was held to just 13 two weeks later and was second-to-last in yards allowed.

It was believed that with a marginally better defense, Kansas City would be the favorite to win it all. And that’s exactly how things played out, as the Chiefs went 12-4 in 2019, and their defense went from 24th in scoring and 31st in yards allowed in 2018 to seventh and 17th, respectively.

A mid-season injury stopped Mahomes from repeating as league MVP, but the offense remained lethal. Hill and Kelce were a prolific pass-catching duo that had their own distinct skill sets. Mahomes used Kelce as a security blanket, often looking for him when plays broke down, while Hill was the explosive threat who could take the top of the defense or take an underneath throw upfield for a big gain.

This talent, coupled with Andy Reid’s play-calling, presented teams with problems that they weren’t capable of solving. Despite facing double-digit deficits in all three postseason games, the Chiefs won each by 11 points or more, including their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

The 2019 Chiefs cemented themselves as the NFL’s new top dog and paved the way for future championship runs.

4 2023

Kansas City overcame a challenging 2023 season

It wasn’t pretty, but the Chiefs became the first team since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Kansas City was plagued by poor receiver play throughout the season, leading to a modest offensive output and what was statistically Mahomes' worst season to date. While the offense was frustrating and disappointing, the elements of a championship team were present, only in different places than in years prior.

With a historically great quarterback, tight end, and offensive play-caller, the Chiefs had been labeled an offensive team. Without a great offense, though, the team needed an identity change. Instead, it was the defense, led by defensive tackle Chris Jones , who kept the Chiefs in a lot of games. Kansas City ultimately went 11-6, which was noteworthy because it put Mahomes on the road in the postseason for the first time in his career.

To say everything clicked in the playoffs would be a stretch, as the Chiefs found themselves in three one-score games. However, they had learned to deal with their limitations and play to their strengths. Kansas City took down the Niners by a score of 25-22 in Super Bowl 58, just the second Super Bowl to reach overtime, reclaiming their place on the NFL throne.

The 2023 Chiefs put on an impressive display of grit and resilience, but that doesn’t change the fact they had the worst offense of the Mahomes era and the lowest point differential of the four Super Bowl-winning teams.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.