The Kansas City Chiefs still need to sort out their defensive line this offseason following some of the moves that have already happened, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has claimed.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the envy of the league right now. In the past 5 seasons since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback, they have gone to and hosted five straight AFC Championship games, made it to three Super Bowls and have won two of them, becoming the latest dynasty in the NFL and comfortably sitting amongst the best.

A large part of that is unquestionably down to the roaring success they have had on offense with Mahomes and the weapons that he has had to work with such as Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman to name just a few over the years, and they’ve done it all with a defense that can best be described as inconsistent.

As per Pro Football Reference, in the past five years, the Chiefs have finished 24th, 7th, 10th, 8th and 16th in points allowed, whilst finishing 31st, 17th, 16th, 27th and 11th in yards allowed, and the way things have gone this offseason, it might well be that a down year is coming if they don’t sort things out.

Kansas City Chiefs lacking beef on the defensive line

Writing in a column for ESPN where he discussed each team’s offseason, Bill Barnwell pointed to the defensive line as an area of the team that needed to be addressed following the departures of Carlos Dunlap and Frank Clark and that he expects to see it addressed in one form or another before the preseason begins in earnest:

Are they one pass-rusher short? Veterans Carlos Dunlap and Frank Clark departed this offseason, and while the two edge defenders combined for just nine sacks a year ago, they added 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback knockdowns during the postseason.

General manager Brett Veach went out and grabbed replacements. Charles Omenihu, one of the many Kris Kocurek projects in San Francisco, came over on a two-year, $16 million deal. Veach used his first-round pick on Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Last year's first-rounder on the edge, George Karlaftis, will hope to break out in his second season.

Chris Jones is still here, but as he enters the final year of his deal, how much more can the Chiefs hope to get from their star defensive tackle? He tied his career highs with 15.5 sacks and 29 knockdowns a year ago and played his first full season since 2018. There's no questioning what he can do on the interior, but if he does miss meaningful time, can the rest of what this team has on the line make up the difference? I suspect we'll see Veach dip back into the market for one more veteran here, although it might be an in-season move.

Can the Kansas City Chiefs overcome these problems?

It should be pointed out that Dunlap and Clark are currently free agents, so they could well be brought back, especially if the Chiefs can work out cheaper deals for them as the market continues to tell them they aren’t necessarily the most in-demand players.

If the Chiefs don’t strengthen and they do struggle in the ways that Barnwell has laid out, it’s not impossible that they’ll be successful this season, but will certainly make it harder, and they could find themselves out of steam come the end of the year if Mahomes has to constantly bail them out in shootouts every week.