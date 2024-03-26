Highlights The Chiefs have salary cap space, and should look to strengthen the team as the rest of the league looks to gain ground on them.

Tyler Lockett could provide a boost to the WR corps, while Andy Dalton could add QB depth.

Wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are potential trade candidates.

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially a dynasty, a juggernaut that has run laps around the league. Not only has Kansas City reached the pinnacle of professional sports, but it has also managed to maintain its grasp on the throne. With the rest of the league at their heels, the Chiefs must look to continue to put together elite teams.

Surprisingly, the Chiefs have the seventh-most available cap space in the league, per Spotrac, which gives them a chance to be players in the trade market. On the other side of things, they have some disgruntled players who could use a change of scenery.

Related Chiefs Trade CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans Kansas City dealt their franchise-tagged cornerback to Tennessee for a modest package of draft selections.

Kansas City Chiefs Top 3 Trade Targets

The Chiefs could pursue several lower-profile veterans

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs face several obstacles in acquiring players via trade. First, the team already has a championship-caliber roster, rendering blockbuster deals unnecessary. Secondly, they’re public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the league. With the other 31 teams gunning for Kansas City’s spot atop the NFL realm, many are unwilling to give them players that would help the team significantly.

Kansas City Chiefs' Top Trade Targets Player Current team Projected Value (AAV) Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks Roughly $12.7 million Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers Roughly $5 million Matthew Judon New England Patriots Roughly $13.4 million

As a result, Kansas City is unlikely to make a splash this offseason. Still, there are several veterans that could add depth and experience to the locker room and positions of need.

Tyler Lockett

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' wide receiver room suffered from a quantity over quality issue in 2023. There were several receivers that could theoretically take on certain roles in the offense, but none of them, with the exception of Rashee Rice, played these roles well.

Although the Chiefs triumphed yet again in the postseason, this model may not be sustainable. Wide receiver is too important of a position to ignore, and Travis Kelce’s age will only become more evident in the coming years.

Signing Marquise Brown helps, but there is still a lack of talent at receiver. Trading for a veteran like the Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett would raise the group’s floor and immediately improve the offense. The Chiefs don’t need a Tyreek Hill, game-changing type receiver, but it will be hard for the offense to reach its full potential without a couple of reliable targets.

Tyler Lockett 2023 Stats Games 17 Receptions 79 Receiving Yards 894 Yards Per Reception 11.3 Receiving Touchdowns 5

As Rice continues to develop, Lockett can take on a large target share and provide Patrick Mahomes with a safety blanket. Brown can still be the explosive deep threat, and Rice can be the after-the-catch savant. Adding Lockett gives the receiving corps another dimension with his role as a possession, detail-oriented receiver.

Of course, the Chiefs will be wary of the price tag attached to Lockett. Anything more than a fourth-round pick would be an overpay. But for a late-round selection, Lockett would be a key contributor.

Andy Dalton

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This won’t be the flashy or bold trade many fans are holding out hope for, but backup quarterback remains an important position. While Mahomes has, for the most part, stayed healthy in recent years, the Chiefs should be prepared for everything.

As of now, Chris Oladokun and Ian Book are the only other quarterbacks on the Chiefs' roster, neither of whom have extensive playing experience.

Ideally, the Chiefs can find a backup quarterback who is capable of filling in for Mahomes in short spurts. Andy Dalton would fit this label. He has several years of starting experience and has backed up Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, and Bryce Young.

If nothing else, Dalton can be a glorified coach, having played in several different schemes. He’s quietly become one of the most experienced players in the league and could be someone worth consulting in practice and games.

Andy Dalton 2022–2023 Stats Games 17 Passing Yards 3,232 Passing Touchdowns 20 Interceptions 9 Completion % 65.6%

In the scenario where Mahomes goes down for any length of time, Dalton can keep the offense afloat for a few weeks. He has started at least one game in every season of his professional career, and between the 163 starts under his belt and Reid’s creative play calling, Kansas City could make it work for a couple of weeks.

It’s hard to imagine the asking price for Dalton would be anything extraordinary. Instead of keeping their fingers crossed that Mahomes comes out of each game unscathed, the Chiefs should look to put together a serviceable backup plan.

Matthew Judon

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on the back of their defense. Keeping Chris Jones ensures the most integral part of the defense remains intact, but maintaining an elite defense will hinge on more than Jones alone. With Charles Omenihu suffering a torn ACL in the postseason, the Chiefs need to bolster their outside pass rush heading into 2024.

Trading for Hassan Reddick is unlikely, considering that he wants a multi-year deal after his contract expires next season. This leaves the Chiefs with scant options. Of them, the New England Patriots' Matthew Judon sticks out. The Bill Belichick era in Foxborough came to an anticlimactic close in January, and the new regime’s intentions remain to be seen.

Matthew Judon's 2023 Stats Games 4 Tackles 13 Sacks 4.0 QB Hits 9 PFF Grade 70.2

Judon is 31 years old and has little to gain from letting things play out. Instead of wilting away his prime playing years with a noncontender, he could join the league’s new evil empire and help Kansas City secure another Lombardi trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With Judon in the lineup last season, New England held a 37.3% pressure rate and 10 sacks. In the first two games without Judon, those numbers dropped to a 25.8% pressure rate and only two sacks.

Judon is coming off a career-low four-sack season, but that was largely due to health, as he only appeared in four games. In his two years before that, Judon amassed a total of 28 sacks and 53 quarterback hits. The on-ball production is jarring, and with a player like Jones on the inside, there is no telling what Judon would do with the Chiefs.

The trade market for Judon is difficult to gauge, but given his age and contract, the Chiefs wouldn’t likely need to surrender anything earlier than a third-round pick. Judon would give Kansas City’s pass rush a boost and help the defense sustain its play from a year ago.

The Chiefs could bring in draft capital by shipping off talent

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Now that L’Jarius Sneed is officially off the team, Kansas City lacks a highly-coveted trade candidate. Instead, the team has several less-valuable players who could benefit from an opportunity elsewhere. There are several players that meet this criterion, but there are two pass catchers who immediately come to mind.

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Candidates Player Projected Value (AAV) Skyy Moore Roughly $1.6 million Kadarius Toney Roughly $3.3 million

While these trades won't provide Kansas City with a massive influx of draft capital, getting rid of two frustrating players who have been unable to carve out a significant role in the offense could be worthwhile.

Skyy Moore

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to characterize the 2022 NFL Draft as anything other than an equivocal success for the Chiefs. Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Isiah Pacheco, and Leo Chenal all contributed to their team’s back-to-back championships.

However, no draft is truly perfect. There are bound to be highly-talented prospects who don’t pan out. Through two seasons, Skyy Moore fits this description. Fans have waited for Moore to solidify himself as a formidable pass-catcher, and despite the opportunities, he’s continued to come up short.

Moore has a total of 494 receiving yards and one touchdown, an underwhelming production for any second-round pick, let alone one who has Mahomes throwing him the football.

Skyy Moore 2023 Stats Games 14 Receptions 21 Receiving Yards 244 Yards Per Reception 11.6 Receiving TDs 1

Teams often stress patience when a young player underperforms, but Moore has appeared in 33 games and has failed to become a prominent part of the passing game. The league holds both Mahomes and Andy Reid in high regard, meaning few will blame Moore’s situation for his lack of success.

With that said, he’s only 23 years old and was believed to have an NFL skill set coming out of college.

At Western Michigan, Moore was an above-average route runner, had good ball skills and body control, and was deployed in various ways. While the things he did in college haven’t translated to the NFL thus far, it’s hard to imagine that his entire skill set has vanished.

At this point, the Chiefs should be willing to take anything in exchange for Moore. The Chiefs gave up a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Mecole Hardman and a 2025 seventh at last year’s deadline. It’s reasonable to think they could get a similar return for Moore.

Kadarius Toney

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Moore, Kadarius Toney entered the league with high hopes. He was a first-round selection for the New York Giants in 2021 and was thought to be the franchise’s next great wide out. That vision never materialized, as Toney was traded halfway through his second season for a late-round draft pick.

Toney’s fall from grace wasn’t all tragic, though, as he helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 with a long punt return and touchdown reception in the second half. These postseason heroics built Toney some goodwill, but after countless mistakes on the field in 2023, the Chiefs lost patience. Eventually, Toney was removed from the lineup entirely, being inactive for the entire postseason.

Kadarius Toney 2023 Stats Games 13 Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 169 Yards Per Reception 6.3 Receiving TDs 1

Despite his myriad of flaws, there is a place in this league for Toney; it just may not be in Kansas City. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and can provide value in the screen and return game. As a receiver, he is rather limited, which makes it hard for him to be anything more than a gadget player.

As bad as it sounds, moving Toney may be addition by subtraction for the Chiefs. His blunders were crippling and made him a net negative. Another change of scenery may be beneficial for both sides. Once again, the Chiefs are likely looking at a late-round pick swap, but if Toney isn’t going to be a part of the offense going forward, it does the team little good to keep him around.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.