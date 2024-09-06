Key Takeaways Travis Kelce used to be utilized like a wide receiver in Kansas City's offense with the "Y-iso" formation.

Kelce's age may prevent him from handling the same workload as prior seasons.

The Chiefs' Week 1 victory signifies a continued effort to take stress off Kelce in the regular season.

For years, Travis Kelce has been a seminal part of the Kansas City Chiefs passing offense. Whether it was Alex Smith or Patrick Mahomes , the Cincinnati product has broken records and redefined what it means to be a tight end.

Now 34 years old and seemingly approaching the end of what has been a sensational career, Kelce is looking to make the most of his final seasons. With the Chiefs' opening-night victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the books, fans have a better idea of what his role will look like in 2024.

The Chiefs Used To Isolate Travis Kelce On Offense

Kansas City's offense would use Kelce as a receiver

Shortly after Andy Reid’s arrival in Kansas City, it became apparent to the coaching staff that it had a special tight end on its hands. Not just special in the sense that he could be a highly productive player, but that he could be used in ways that few others at his position could. Kelce was a tight end in name only. In reality, he had the subtlety and feel of a receiver.

While Kelce was a passable blocker, the Chiefs saw more value in taking advantage of his unique traits. One of the best examples of this is what became known as the “Y-iso” package.

This set involved the tight end, colloquially known as the “Y,” split out wide with no other receivers on his side of the field. During the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory under Reid, Kelce had the highest isolation rate of any tight end.

Kelce Is No Longer in His Physical Prime

Kelce's age stops him from being utilized the same way he was earlier in his career

Father Time can be fought off for a couple of years, but it’s inevitable. Even the most gifted and committed athletes eventually succumb to their older age. Kelce’s name recognition and stardom may be at an all-time high, but physically, he’s shown signs of slowing down. Kelce has started 174 games, including the postseason, and will turn 35 next month.

It would be delusional to expect Kelce to revert to his 2019 form. A more pragmatic approach would be for Kansas City to adjust his role and limit his workload. While Kelce himself has remained an opponent of any type of load management, the Chiefs have already begun to reconstruct the offense. Last season, Kelce recorded 775 regular snaps, the fewest since 2014.

Travis Kelce Snaps By Season Year Snaps 2019 971 2020 899 2021 926 2022 914 2023 775

Even when accounting for the two games he missed, Kelce’s 77% snap rate in the games that he did play was also his lowest since 2014. This was entirely intentional. Despite the dismal performance of the Chiefs’ wide receiver room, Reid understood that having Kelce as close to 100% as possible for the playoffs was the top priority.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce has the most receptions in postseason history with 165.

Reid was ultimately proven correct, as his star tight end caught 32 passes for 355 yards in four postseason games to help the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years.

Kelce Was Used Sparingly in Week 1 Against the Ravens

Kelce wasn't a major factor in the Chiefs' opening-night win

It’s important not to overstate the significance of a single game. The Chiefs have 16 more games to find their identity for the playoffs. With that said, this contest provides fans with a general idea of Kansas City’s plans offensively. The Chiefs took down Baltimore 27-20 in a barn burner, but their legendary tight end wasn’t much of a factor.

While Kelce saw a relatively high snap rate, he was only targeted four times, catching three passes for 34 yards. Rashee Rice saw the largest target share of any Chiefs receiver and turned nine targets into seven catches and 103 yards. Rookie Xavier Worthy was another star of the evening, recording two touchdowns on three touches.

No one is expecting Kelce to be phased out of the offense. Even at this stage of his career, he’s too valuable not to be heavily involved. However, the Chiefs' reliance on him over the years was, at times, unhealthy. Against one of the best defenses in the league, Mahomes and Co. were able to sustain drives and score points without making Kelce a focal point.

Having players like Rice and Worthy will help cushion Kelce’s decline. He’ll still be good for some scramble drill plays and third-down receptions, but his days as a target machine are likely past him.

The Chiefs’ ability to limit the number of blocking snaps and hits Kelce takes during the season will be crucial to their postseason plans. For the first time in years, they appear to have the necessary support to make that a reality.

