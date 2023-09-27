Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs' once formidable receiving corps is facing concerns with a troubling pattern of drops and the lack of a clear number one option.

The Chiefs' overall offensive efficiency has declined in the early part of the 2023 campaign, which can be largely attributed to a lack of menace in the receiving positions.

Injuries, the scarcity of elite playmakers, and a shift in recruitment strategy have contributed to the uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs' receiving corps.

As the Kansas City Chiefs navigate their way through another Super Bowl contending-season, a specter of concern looms over their prolific offense. The receiving corps, once a formidable force, now seems to be caught in a troubling whirlwind of uncertainty.

A disconcerting pattern of drops has started to infiltrate their games, raising questions about the skill and depth the Chiefs have in the receiver room. Moreover, the absence of a clear-cut number one option—which didn't stop them from winning a Super Bowl last year—now seems like a gaping void in the roster, casting a shadow on their offensive potential.

To add fuel to the fire, the Chiefs' lineup is now populated with players who, ironically, were deemed surplus to requirements in other teams. The combination of these factors begs the question—is it time to start worrying about the Chiefs' receiving corps?

For over three years, the Chiefs have remained atop most of the important offensive metrics, establishing their reputation as a high-octane unit. However, a dramatic slide was seen in the 2023 season's first two of games, after which they found themselves languishing at 23rd in terms of points scored per game. This is a far cry from the prolific offensive performances we've grown accustomed to seeing from them.

The drop in results is further magnified by the fact that they are on track to drop a staggering 60 passes this year, nearly doubling their count from the previous season. This huge contrast in performance and consistency is far from what you'd expect from such an established team.

Injuries Affecting Chemistry

In the first week, Patrick Mahomes found himself in uncharted territory when his go-to target, Travis Kelce, was sidelined due to an injury. The absence of Kelce compelled Mahomes and the offense to diversify their approach, distributing the ball to a broader array of players. During the course of the game, Mahomes connected with 11 different players, yet none managed to amass more than 50 receiving yards.

The offense struggled without Kelce as the fulcrum of the passing attack, and the game served as a stark revelation of the Chiefs' vulnerability without a truly elite option at wide receiver. The absence of such a key player resulted in a disjointed and disappointing offensive performance in Week 1.

Dropped Passes Galore

The Chiefs are also grappling with a significant problem concerning dropped passes. The 2022 season saw them tied for the ninth-highest number of dropped passes in the NFL, with a tally of 34. It's understandable, given the Chiefs' penchant for tossing the football, that more passes might inevitably fall to the ground.

However, the scarcity of elite playmakers exacerbates this issue. The Chiefs didn't surpass the 30-drop mark until Hill's departure in 2022. In 2023, they led the league with eight drops through the first three weeks of the season, most of which can be attributed to their wide receivers. One wideout who was especially bad to start the season was Kadarius Toney, who dropped several crucial passes during the Week 1 loss and did so again in a Week 2 win.

Lack Of Number One Option

Kansas City has displayed a persistent tendency to overlook their obvious needs during the offseason. They've opted for signing players who found themselves on the fringes elsewhere, like Juju Smith-Schuster and Toney, over securing the services of top performers such as Tyreek Hill.

The early season performances send a clear signal that this strategy of integrating plug-and-play players may not yield consistent and sustainable results throughout the season. Guys like Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Richie James were all players that did not make it with other, less successful teams than the Chiefs. Is Kansas City's belief that they can turn one team's trash into their treasure realistic, or delusional?

Early in the 2023 season, it certainly seems like the latter. Through three games their leading pass-catcher in terms of wideouts was second-round rookie Rashee Rice, who grabbed just 10 balls and has looked like the pick of the lot. Meanwhile, no other wide receiver had made more than seven catches during that span.

While Patrick Mahomes can certainly navigate playing with new guys, it will certainly be tough to build chemistry with such a crowded (and, honestly, mediocre) room of receivers all fighting for the QB's attention. The fact that Chiefs' wide receivers represented just a 54.9 target share (sixth-lowest in the NFL) through three games (per FantasyPros) either speaks to the receivers' inability to get open or Mahomes' lack of trust in those players. It might even be both.

Changing Of The Guard?

At the same time, there are indications that the Chiefs' high-powered offense may be experiencing a gradual deceleration. With Travis Kelce turning 34 in October and a lack of other offensive superstars emerging, it's possible that we've witnessed the zenith of the Chiefs' offensive prowess, and the lackluster performance of their young receiving corps could push them to start making moves sooner rather than later to extend the primes of Kelce and Mahomes.

Will they continue to rely on plug-and-play players, or will they revert to their earlier strategy of nurturing elite playmakers? Will they be able to halt the ongoing deceleration in their offensive momentum as their key players age and their star power wanes? Only time will tell.

With Mahomes at the helm and Andy Reid on the sideline, the Chiefs always have a chance, it just seems plain and obvious that they could help themselves out a little bit by signing a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

