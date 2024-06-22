Highlights Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to fund a new stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas would cover up to 70% of the total expenses for the new stadium.

The bill will utilize revenues from sports betting, lottery sales, and increased taxes to support the bonds needed for the project.

Kansas’ Governor, Laura Kelly, has signed the bill passed by legislators to fund a new stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs. Governor Kelly appended her signature to the passed bill on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Legislators approved a bill earlier this week to fund new stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. The signing of the bill now means Kansas will cover up to 70% of the total expenses the Chiefs and Royals will incur from getting a new stadium in Kansas.

The swift response of Kansas officials to get the bill signed was quite incredible, as the legislators passed the bill only three days ago. It goes to say the Kansas lawmakers want the deal more than anything.

The signed bill takes effect from July 1. Over a 30-year period, the state will utilize proceeds from sports betting, lottery sales, and increased sales and alcohol taxes in the stadium area to settle the bonds.

Chiefs Potentially Leaving Missouri After 60+ Years

Kansas legislators close to luring Chiefs from Missouri to Kansas

Credit: Getty Images

The governor's approval of the passed bill could bring the Super Bowl champions and the Royals into the state of Kansas. Kansas lawmakers swung into action after the Missouri side of the metropolitan area refused to continue a sales tax to finance a new downtown ballpark and extensive upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

In February, the Royals planned to construct the ballpark for a total cost of $2 billion. The Chiefs also laid out an $800 million proposal to renovate their stadium, which lies side-by-side with the Royals.

In the eyes of the residents of the Missouri area, any government subsidies for professional sports teams are pure exploitation.

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri, acknowledged the exceptional leverage of both teams. He made this statement after Kansas legislators passed the bill on Tuesday:

Today was largely, in my opinion, about leverage. And the teams are in an exceptional leverage position.

He, however, promised to "lay out a good offer" to keep both teams in Missouri.

Although most Kansas lawmakers want the Chiefs and Royals in Kansas, some share a similar opinion with Jackson County residents in Missouri. One of them is state Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Kansas City-area Democrat, who said:

I think the Chiefs and the Royals are using us.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports had this to say, regarding the team potentially leveraging one state over the other:

This is a perfect situation for any team that is trying to get free money to build or renovate a stadium. You can threaten to leave without leaving. It's perfect!

The teams’ leases expire on January 1, 2031. After that, they might just take the 10-minute journey away from Missouri into the 70% state bond waiting for them.

The Chiefs have been based in Kansas City since 1963. However, the newly passed bill could finally see them leave.

Missouri could still keep both teams, but they will have to put forward a more enticing deal than what Kansas has offered.

