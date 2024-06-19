Highlights Kansas lawmakers have approved funding for a new Chiefs stadium, anticipating a significant economic impact for the state.

Kansas plans to cover 70% of the new stadium's costs, aiming to attract major professional sports teams.

The Chiefs and Royals are set to relocate to Kansas after Missouri residents reject funding proposals.

Lawmakers in the state of Kansas ruled in favor of a plan to fund a new stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs, thereby luring them away from Missouri.

The decision to sanction state bonds was authorized as bipartisan legislative supermajorities gave their consent. The bill, which was passed on Tuesday, was sent to Governor Laura Kelly.

According to AP News, Kelly hasn't committed to signing it yet, but she didn't fail to appreciate the work put into the stadium-financing bill:

Kansas now has the opportunity to become a professional sports powerhouse. We're excited about what happened here today; this is incredibly real. In my opinion, today was largely about leverage. The teams are in an exceptional leverage position, but it's important to remember that there are no blank checks.

The bill would mean that Kansas would cover as much as 70% of a new stadium to house the Chiefs and Major League Baseball side, the Kansas City Royals. This percentage is far greater than what Las Vegas offered the Raiders under similar circumstances.

The Kansas lawmakers anticipate revenue from sports betting, state lottery ticket sales, and new sales and alcohol taxes collected from shopping and entertainment districts around the new stadiums.

Chiefs Always Wanted in Kansas

The Chiefs coming to Kansas is the dream of many

Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums, belonging to the Chiefs and Royals respectively, have been the major stadiums in Kansas City, Missouri for quite some time, with Arrowhead debuting in 1972 and Kauffman opening up for business a year later, in 1973.

However, the decision reached by the Kansas legislators is about to bring both teams to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs and the Royals seem like they're embracing the decision. Korb Maxwell, an attorney for the Chiefs, expressed his excitement when the bill passed:

We’re excited about what happened here today. This is incredibly real.

Despite the large contributions proposed to cover the new stadium's finances, the Chiefs are still likely to commit up to $700 million in private funds to the project. This was made clear by House Commerce Committee chair Sean Tarwater, a Kansas City-area Republican.

The push to pass the bill was fueled by Missouri side residents’ refusal to continue funding the stadium of professional teams.

The people of Jackson County, Missouri, decisively rejected a sales tax proposal to finance a new downtown ballpark and extensive upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium. They deemed government subsidies for professional sports an unworthy endeavor.

Following the clearing of the bill, the mayor of Kansas, Missouri, Quinton Lucas, didn't have much to say, only promising to “lay out a good offer” to keep the pro teams in Missouri. Many lawmakers embraced the decision to finance a new stadium for the Chiefs in Kansas. This was reflected in the vote margin, as the votes were 84-38 in the State House and 27-8 in the Senate.

Surprisingly, even lawmakers from Western Kansas were in support of the Kansas stadium-financing plan. For many, it is a smart business idea that will favor wealthy team owners. State Rep. Jason Probst, a Democrat from Central Kansas, having voted for the bill, said:

It is amazing to me the speed with which we can solve problems when they're oriented around wealth, when they're oriented around business. This is the system that we're stuck in, so if we choose to opt out of that system, we will lose every time.

The Chiefs are one of the most promising franchises in the sport with a growing fanbase—extra thanks to Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift. However, economists specializing in pro sports don't expect the passed bill to create much economic net change.

Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College, called it a “zero-sum game”. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Kansas City-area Republican, wasn't sure what to make of the situation.

She didn't seem to buy the idea. For her, they were “visions of sugar plums”.

