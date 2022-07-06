Highlights Burst into football scene at 13, dubbed "next Messi" at Celtic U20 & represented Scotland and England at youth level.

Celtic career halted by ankle injury with promise unfulfilled. Moved to Ligue 1 with Brest, struggled for game time.

Loaned to Blackpool, thrived with 23 goal contributions in a successful season, awards as Player of the Season. Opportunity for future growth.

Do you remember the name, Karamoko Dembele? The wonderkid burst onto the football scene at a young age while at Celtic in Scotland.

At just 13, he played for the club's Under-20 side. The tiny winger, who is the younger brother of Birmingham City's Siriki, was compared to Lionel Messi due to his stature and dribbling ability.

At the age of 13 in 2016, he played in Celtic Under-20's 3-1 victory over Hearts. An almost comical image of the small lad coming on as a sub soon went viral.

He became a household name and represented both Scotland and England at youth level - although he hasn't committed his international career to either nation. A few years later, during the 2018-19 season at the age of 16, he made his senior debut under Neil Lennon and also collected a Scottish Premiership winners' medal.

That same year, he was named by French outlet L'Equipe as one of the six "outstanding young players set to revolutionise the game." They wrote Dembele has “extraordinary acceleration and elimination abilities.” They also stated that he “seems destined for a great career” and that he’s “vivid and agile”. He was named alongside Ansu Fati, Joelson Fernandes, Sebastiano Esposito, Mohamed Ihattaren and Karim Adeyemi. It's fair to say those six shouts weren't totally successful, but huge things were expected of Dembele.

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for the youngster since his senior debut, though, and he hasn't skyrocketed to the top of football like many thought he would. Not yet, anyway.

Dembele's Celtic Career was Halted By Injury

A serious ankle injury limited his development

Despite showing plenty of promise, Dembele played just 10 times for Celtic's senior side and that was largely down to a serious ankle injury. His most active campaign came during the 2020-21 season when he played five times for the Hoops. He also scored his one and only goal for the club that year in a 4-0 win over St. Johnstone.

As his contract expired in 2022, he decided to bring an end to his time at Celtic and left the club on a free transfer after nine years. He looked for a new challenge and joined Ligue 1 side, Stade Brest.

He Hasn't Been a Hit in Ligue 1

Dembele has struggled at Brest

Dembele signed a four-year deal with the French club and spoke of his excitement at the time in an interview with Goal:

"I came to Brest because I saw that the project presented by Greg Lorenzi was good. It's something that suits me and I think I can have some playing time here. It was a great opportunity that presented itself to me and it interested me. I'm very explosive, I like to have fun and give it to the fans and I like to score and win."

However, he certainly would have liked to play more than he did during the 2022-23 campaign. Dembele made just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, including 15 in Ligue 1. However, he played very much a bit-part role - failing to start a single league match. In fact, many of those substitute appearances came in the final 10 minutes with his earliest cameo coming in the 66th minute.

His 15-minute showing in the final game of the season against Rennes was his first appearance since February after being left out of the team for three months. In those 17 games, Dembele failed to score or register an assist. Brest finished a respectable 14th in the table. He has just over two more years left on his contract at the French club and will be hoping for plenty more opportunities in the future. However, you wouldn't blame him for fearing that he may have made the wrong move when deciding to leave Celtic.

At 20, Dembele would have been hoping to be playing regular first-team football - whether that was at Celtic or at a European giant. Instead, he was picking up a handful of minutes each week in Ligue 1 if he's lucky. Fortunately, a loan spell away from the club was on the cards, and it brought significantly more success for the youngster.

Dembele Joined Blackpool on Loan This Season

He has thrived with the Tangerines

There's a reason Brest offered Dembele a four-year contract, and they will no doubt have plans for him in the future, but in the meantime, they've sent him on loan to Blackpool in League One for crucial playing time and, boy, did it deliver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Karamoko Dembele's nine goals in the 2023-24 season is more than every other campaign of his career combined

This year in League One, Dembele has been nothing short of sublime. He's played 48 times in all competitions for the Tangerines and the regular game time has done wonders for his development. The now 21-year-old has chalked up 23 goal contributions for Blackpool as they narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, and he was awarded for his excellent form with a trifecta of awards. He was named the Players' Player of the Season, the Supporters' Player of the Season and the Junior Seasiders' Player of the Season, highlighting just how impressive he was for the Lancashire club.

The talent is there for all to see and still in his early 20s, it's scary to think about how much he could improve in the next few years. His time in England should do wonders for his career and he'll go back to Brest in the summer ready to make an impact for the Ligue 1 side. The forward might not have hit the heights that many expected him to, but there's still plenty of time for him to realise his potential and this temporary spell on the English seaside might be the perfect remedy for that.