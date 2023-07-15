The San Antonio Spurs’ new franchise phenomenon Victor Wembanyama played two games in the summer league before being shut down by the team, with NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believing that it won’t take too long for the 7 footer to show what he can do in the league, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – San Antonio Spurs

Since the draft lottery took place on May 16th 2023, the fortune of the San Antonio Spurs changed quite literally overnight after securing the rights to the No. 1 overall pick which 19-year-old 'generational talent' Victor Wembanyama was a lock for.

Not only did they draft the French phenomenon, but they also managed to entice head coach Gregg Popovich into signing a five-year extension in a deal worth more than $80 million, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN. The former member of the United States Air Force has coached the Spurs since 1996, winning five NBA championships in that period.

Aside from the NBA Draft and the 74-year-old’s contract extension, the Spurs’ off-season has been a relatively quiet one, re-signing Tre Jones, and bringing in former Cleveland Cavaliers Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens in a three-team trade, as reported by Kade Kimble of Sports Illustrated.

With a young core that features Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and British-born Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs will be hoping that the 19-year-old Frenchman's arrival in San Antonio helps them achieve a greater winning record than last season, where they went 22-60, finishing last in the Western Conference, and 29th overall in front of only the Detroit Pistons who finished a measly 17-65.

According to Champs or Chumps, the Spurs have now missed out the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, and haven’t won a playoff series since 2017, where they got swept in the Western Conference finals to eventual champions the Golden State Warriors.

With the fortunes of the franchise seemingly changing for the better overnight, and with stability in the coaching staff, there is only one way the San Antonio Spurs can go, and that is up. After all, they can’t slip any lower in the Western Conference standings after last season’s dismal display.

What did Kareem Abdul Jabbar have to say about Victor Wembanyama?

After speaking with the NBA hall-of-famer, both Abdul-Jabbar and Medina believe that it won’t take too long for the Frenchman to adjust his game to the NBA.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I talked with Kareem Abdul Jabbar at Summer League. He was at Victor's debut and he said that he doesn't think it's going to take long for him to show what he can do, but he does have things to work on.”

“I think in Kareem’s case, what's interesting is two both incredibly different players, but I think the common thing is, they weren't physical big men, they were skill players. The way he dealt with the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons and physical basketball in the 80s, he told me that he made sure his conditioning was up to speed so he could outrun his opponents, and eventually they would get tired.”

“I think that that is certainly something that Victor could follow suit with.”

How did Wembanyama perform in his two summer league games?

After playing two NBA summer league games, Wembanyama was shut down by the Spurs in a move that came as a surprise to nobody.

In a match-up between the Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, which also featured No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, Wemby’s debut was witnessed by a sell-out crowd.

However, his debut didn’t all go to plan, shooting only 2-for-13, a dismal 15.4% from the field. Despite his poor shooting performance, he finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks, a stat-line which filled the box score and points towards more to come from the young star.

Speaking after the game via Bleacher Report, Wembanyama admitted that at times in his debut he “didn’t really know what I was doing”.

But his second, and final, summer league game saw him bounce back with an impressive performance, boasting a double-double 27-points and 12-rebounds to go with three blocks, shooting 9-for-14 from the field, good for 64.3%.

With the NBA season scheduled to start in October 2023, Wembanyama has a solid amount of time to prepare for his league debut after deciding not to play for France in this summer’s upcoming FIBA World Cup. His work in the gym this off-season has already got underway after a video made the rounds on social media of him training with former professional basketball player turned performance specialist, Melvin Sanders, via Overtime.

His summer league may now be over, but his two appearances gave basketball fans a reason to be excited, showing a small, yet pretty good, insight of what can be expected from him during his rookie season as a San Antonio Spur.