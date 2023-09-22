Highlights Kareem Hunt's return to the Cleveland Browns and his hometown brings a much-needed morale boost and rekindles hope for both fans and the organization

Hunt's ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield and in pass protection makes him a unique weapon for the Browns and an important outlet for quarterback Deshaun Watson

Hunt's familiarity with the Browns' system and his experience with their dynamics will be invaluable as he steps back onto the field

In the wake of All-Pro running back Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, the Cleveland Browns have chosen to bring back a familiar face: Kareem Hunt. The 28-year-old running back believed his time with his hometown team was over, but not only is he back on a cheap one-year, $4 million deal, he's bringing a much-needed morale boost.

During training camp in 2022, Hunt briefly held out of team drills while seeking a contract extension that never materialized. Subsequently, reports emerged that the Browns were not interested in re-signing him, citing concerns about his diminishing speed. However, Hunt maintains that no fences needed mending, emphasizing his respect for everyone in the organization.

The running back's journey back to the Browns wasn't straightforward, but it presents a unique opportunity for him and the team. Kareem Hunt's time in Cleveland initially ended in a way that neither he nor the team had hoped for. However, the unexpected happened as Chubb went down and Hunt re-signed, rekindling the hopes of fans and the organization.

"I guess it was just meant for me to come play for the hometown again," Hunt said. However, the real question is, will Hunt actually make a serious impact on the Browns' season? And if he does, how will he be able to contribute?

Kareem Hunt's Value In The Passing Game

Kareem Hunt emerged as a considerable threat on the field thanks to his outstanding hands and remarkable agility. The Browns recognize his potential as a traditional running back and a versatile receiving option, capitalizing on his ability to catch passes with finesse and make agile moves in open space to gain yards after the catch.

This dual-purpose approach makes Hunt a formidable weapon, capable of ground and aerial contributions, and adds complexity to the Browns' offensive playbook. Reports suggest that Hunt is in great shape, having shed ten pounds from his playing weight in the previous season. This transformation could potentially restore the burst that fans remember from his earlier days in Kansas City.

Familiarity With Stefanski System

Hunt's biggest advantage is that he is familiar with head coach Kevin Stefanski's system. He gained familiarity with the team's systems and dynamics when he was with the Browns for four years from 2019 to 2022, three of which were under Stefanski. This prior experience should prove invaluable as he steps back into the lineup.

The Browns' offense has evolved slightly since Hunt's last stint, and the loss of Chubb will likely prompt further adaptations. Hunt's struggles with outside zone runs the previous year suggest that the team may rely more on running inside out of the shotgun formation, a style in which Hunt has excelled.

The running back also has an aptitude for pass blocking on third downs and passing situations, which should really come in handy considering the Browns allowed nine sacks in just the first two games of the season. This skill will be critical in supporting the team's struggling quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and providing him with either a helping hand in pass protection or a reliable check-down option.

Cleveland Born & Raised

Kareem Hunt's roots run deep in Northeast Ohio. He proudly hails from Willoughby, a suburb on the east side of Cleveland and said his main goal is bringing a Super Bowl to his hometown. Since joining the Browns in 2019, Hunt has been vital to the team's success. During his tenure, he amassed 1,874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, while averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry.

Beyond his impact in the ground game, Hunt showcased his versatility with 132 receptions for 973 yards and seven more touchdowns through the air. Beyond his on-field contributions, Hunt's return can also provide essential emotional support to Nick Chubb during his recovery.

The bond between the two running backs goes beyond the gridiron, as Chubb said in August that Hunt, who he has played with for four seasons, was his best friend on the team and that he hoped the Browns would bring him back. While Chubb did eventually get his wish, it has come under less than ideal circumstances. At least now, Hunt is here to help pick up the pieces and try to make a run to the playoffs with this Browns team.

