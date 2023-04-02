Karim Benzema scored a stunning bicycle kick for Real Madrid to complete a remarkable seven-minute hat-trick vs Valladolid in La Liga.

After Rodrygo received the ball on the far right touchline, the Brazilian floated a ball into the box and Benzema pulled off a magical finish.

Benzema is known for being one of the best strikers in world football and this was a finish that any playeer would be proud to score.

Check out the crazy finish below

VIDEO: Karim Benzema scores fantastic bicycle-kick

Benzema's seven-minute hat-trick

Remarkably, the Frenchman netted three-times in just seven minutes against Valladolid.

The first came in the 29th minute and was assisted by Vinicius Junior.

Then, just three minutes later, the 35-year-old struck again with another brilliant goal.

The bicycle kick then came in the 36th minute to round off a truly remarkable spell of play.

In fact, Madrid had such control of the game that they were 4-0 up by half-time, with Rodrygo notching the other goal.