Highlights Karim Benzema walked out of training at Al-Ittihad, leading to him being dropped from the squad for their game against Al-Tai on Wednesday night.

Benzema infuriated the Al-Ittihad hierarchy by returning from his mid-season break 17 days late, according to reports.

Benzema's relationship with Al-Ittihad fans is strained, with his work rate and leadership being criticized, leading to him being dubbed 'Son of Defeat'.

Karim Benzema was dropped from Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League fixture on Wednesday night after he stormed out of training at the beginning of the week. The former Ballon d'Or winner has been rumoured to be unsettled in the Middle East following his move in June 2023.

Reports from Marca, via the Daily Mail, claim that the Frenchman was ordered to train on his own on Monday by manager Marcelo Gallardo. Instead of obeying orders, Benzema walked out of training. He returned the following day, but was only seen alongside other injured players at the club.

As a result of this latest ordeal, the 36-year-old was left out of the squad for their game against Al-Tai, despite the fact that Al-Ittihad did not have enough players to fill the substitutes bench. Gallardo's men would go onto win 3-0, however the situation with their star striker appears to be far from over.

Benzema clashes with Al-Ittihad's hierarchy

Goalscorer has been touted for a return to Europe

The former Real Madrid figurehead has endured a strenuous time since moving to 'the People's Club' on a deal worth a reported £86.24 million per season. Before this most recent incident, it is believed that the club were furious that Benzema did not return from a mid-season break on time. As per the Daily Mail, the Champions League winner emerged 17 days late, with club official unable to get in contact with him for 10 of those. This was supposedly down to a cyclone preventing the forward from travelling back, but that has not appeased the hierarchy of Al-Ittihad.

The man who spearheaded Los Blancos' most recent European success was then exiled by his Argentinian manager and made to train separately from the rest of the group as they prepared to resume their domestic duties. This fueled speculation that Benzema could leave in the January transfer window, with teams across Europe and the Premier League reportedly interested in his services.

It has now been clarified by Ben Jacobs that neither the club nor Saudi dealmakers want the striker to leave and wish for him to do a further season in the country. It's also been claimed that the player has not requested to leave either. However, there are set to be clear-the-air talks between the parties to decide what the best course of action is moving forwards.

Benzema's difficult relationship with Al-Ittihad fans

Frenchman's work rate has angered supporters

Despite the fact that Benzema has managed an impressive 17 goal contributions in 20 appearances since arriving last summer, he has failed to make an impression on Al-Ittihad's supporters. The club currently sit fifth in the Saudi Pro League, 22 points off leaders Al-Hilal. This is despite the fact they won the title last season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Fans have taken their frustrations out on their club captain, who, despite managing a respectable return, is believed to be one of the main reasons for such an unexpected change of fortunes. His leadership and work rate have been called into question, so much so that he has received the unfortunate and somewhat belittling nickname 'Ben-Hazima,' which translates to 'Son of Defeat.'