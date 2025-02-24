Karim Benzema has responded to his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that he is the most complete footballer of all time. The Portuguese superstar stirred the pot on social media when he handed himself the moniker of greatest ever player, snubbing the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, and long-time rival Lionel Messi in the process.

Many influential people in the game have since given their verdict on the statement, with Angel Di Maria completely dismissing it by saying that the famous number seven was second best to Messi. Now, Benzema, who spent years acting as Ronaldo's understudy, has given his opinion on the matter.

3:05 Related 35 Greatest Football Players Of All Time (2025) The 35 greatest footballers of all time have been named but who comes out on top; Messi, Ronaldo or Maradona?

Benzema Responds to Ronaldo's Greatest Ever Claims

The Frenchman weighed on the topical discussion

When asked to weigh in on what he thought about his former striker partner's comments, Benzema claimed that he didn't like to make comparisons between players and suggested that Ronaldo was within his right to think highly of himself. As translated GOAL, the Al-Ittihad star said:

"I think everyone can say what they want. If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he [Ronaldo] has his own and it's a very good one."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benzema and Ronaldo played 342 games together during their careers, cobining for 76 goals.

Although Benzema did state that he did not like to compare players to one another, he did go on to reveal exactly who he thought was the greatest player to lace up a pair of boots.

Related Karim Benzema left out Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his dream lineup Iker Casillas, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also missed out on Benzema's lineup, while he included Ronaldinho and Paul Pogba.

Benzema Names Ronaldo Nazario As His Greatest Ever Player

The Brazilian was a two-time Ballon d'Or winner