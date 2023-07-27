Highlights Karim Benzema scores a stunning goal on his debut for Al-Ittihad, helping them to a 2-1 victory in their first match of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Karim Benzema scored an absolute beauty on his Al-Ittihad debut, helping his new side to a 2-1 win in their first match of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The French attacker made the move to the Saudi Pro League side this summer from Real Madrid.

Benzema had become an elite marksman in European football while at Los Blancos, scoring 354 times in 648 matches.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner also created an additional 165 goals for Madrid in all competitions.

But this summer, Benzema decided that the time was right to make a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

He signed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad last month, ending his 14-year stay in Spain.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country,” the said after joining, as per ESPN.

“Al-Ittihad Club has an amazing history, incredibly passionate fans and big ambitions in football to be a force in Asia after winning the league.

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project.

“Every time I've visited Saudi Arabia I've always felt such warmth and love from the fans and people.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels.”

Benzema scores a sublime goal on his debut

Al-Ittihad fans got the opportunity to greet Benzema last month in what was a brilliant presentation.

But supporters got to see what he could do on the pitch for the first time on Thursday when Al-Ittihad took on Espérance in their first match of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

And the 35-year-old put on a show for his new fans.

Benzema was named in the starting lineup, and although the visitors fell behind in the 26th minute, Benzema would help his side get back into the game, assisting Abderrazak Hamdallah for the equaliser just nine minutes later.

Both teams went into half time with the scores level, but the former Real Madrid man would help change his team’s fortunes ten minutes after the restart.

Following some neat passing among the Al-Ittihad players, the ball was played out to Benzema on the left side of the pitch.

Cutting inside to the edge of the box, Benzema then took aim and hit a curling effort which flew past the goalkeeper.

Simply stunning from the French international. You can be sure more goals are yet to come in an Al-Ittihad shirt.

Check the finish out for yourselves below.

Video: Benzema scores a screamer on his debut

What next for Benzema and Al-Ittihad?

Benzema was not the only new signing to make an appearance for Al-Ittihad.

Former Celtic attacker Jota started the match, before making way for former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at half time.

All three signings will hope that they can contribute in Al-Ittihad’s next game of the tournament against Tunisian side Sfaxien.

Al-Ittihad have only ever won the tournament once, back in 2005. They have finished runners-up on three occasions.