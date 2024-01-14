Highlights Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad has turned sour as he has gone AWOL from training and been excluded from the pre-season tour.

The entire footballing world sat up and took notice when 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema swapped Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, but just over six months later, the move has already turned sour.

The Frenchman decided against extending his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu after spending 14 years with the Spanish giants, securing four La Liga titles and a staggering five Champions League trophies in that time alongside domestic cup success.

He joined former Los Blancos partner in crime Cristiano Ronaldo in the emerging Saudi Pro League as many top stars from the European game headed to the emerging division. Along with Neymar's move to Al-Hilal perhaps, Benzema's switch to Al-Ittihad was the highest-profile transfer that took place over the summer, as the league made a real statement by flexing their financial muscle with the eye-watering contracts they were offering players.

However, that dream transfer for the Saudi club has quickly turned into a nightmare despite the French forward boasting 17 goal contributions from 20 games so far in the 2023/24 campaign. But why has the move turned sour?

Karim Benzema goes AWOL from Al-Ittihad training

The Frenchman has been left out of the pre-season tour completely

According to MARCA, Benzema failed to show up to a presentation ahead of Al-Ittihad's pre-season training camp and as a result, has been left out of the tour completely. This isn't the first time the Real Madrid icon is reported to have gone missing, as the 36-year-old is also said to have failed to report to the club in the build-up to Al-Ittihad's fixture against Al-Tai, according to Al-Riyadiya.

Al-Ittihad boss Marcelo Gallardo has been left with no choice but to exclude his star striker from the pre-season tour as his side gear up for a return to action in early February, after the winter break. Whether Benzema will play another game for the club is unknown at this moment.

Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Saudi Pro League 15 9 5 Club World Cup 2 2 0 AFC Champions League 2 0 0 King's Cup 1 1 0 Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/01/2024

The superstar missed three training sessions with his club before their holidays were meant to commence without having the permission of his manager, per Al-Riyadiya's sources. This comes shortly after being given a harsh nickname by the supporters of his own club that translates to 'Son of Defeat'. Benzema doesn't appear to be the only player to be unsatisfied with his time in Saudi Arabia to date.

Former Premier League stars look for Saudi exit

Ex-Liverpool duo Henderson and Firmino want out

Two of the aforementioned stars to have left European football behind in order to pursue a new challenge in the Middle East were former Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson, who joined Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq respectively. The former could be set to leave his club after only six months after losing his place in the starting line-up. Firmino has only scored three league goals for his new team, and all three came in his opening-day hat-trick against Al-Hazem.

Meanwhile, Henderson is reportedly 'desperate' to leave Al-Ettifaq as the club managed by Reds' icon Steven Gerrard find themselves languishing in mid-table in the Saudi Pro League. The manager looks to be coming under increased pressure to perform, but he could be forced to turn things around without ex-Liverpool captain Henderson should he get his transfer away from the club in the January transfer window.