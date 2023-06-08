Karim Benzema’s big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad club has been celebrated with – quite simply – a world-class presentation.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner signed a three-year contract with the Middle East-based outfit and is set to earn some big money.

As well as the evident financial gain, Benzema is looking to continue his new side’s success heading into the 2023/24 season.

Understandably, the Frenchman got a very, very warm welcome as he stepped foot on their pitch for the very first time.

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad had sold more than 56,000 tickets ahead of their highly anticipated presentation as their fans promised to show up to the stadium known as ‘The Shining Jewel’ in their numbers.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia to ply his trade, the country has become a more attractive option for the game's largest superstars.

It’s likely that we’ll see more footballing greats follow Benzema this summer in search of not only a new challenge but of those lucrative paydays.

But for now, let’s just enjoy the absolutely insane presentation the club put on for their newest signing.

You can watch a clip of Benzema’s presentation below…

Video: Karim Benzema’s presentation at Al-Ittihad

Thousands of fans were granted their wishes as they came out in full force to welcome the former Real Madrid ace.

Despite the event taking place in the evening in Jeddah, fans lit up the stadium as Benzema came out to high-five the children on either side of the walkway as he made his entrance at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Benzema’s waves to the surrounding crowd elicited cheers from those in attendance as a fireworks display was let off to mark the arrival of their new striker.

It was absolutely brilliant.

Karim Benzema’s illustrious career at Real Madrid

Where to start?

The talisman lifted the Ballon d’Or following a prolific 2021/22 season with club and country and has left Spain after setting a long-standing legacy.

The Spanish giants transformed Benzema into a goal-gobbling talisman and have many trophies in their tightly packed cabinet to show for it.

He racked up 353 goals across 647 games for Los Blancos, despite often playing in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow.

His Champions League pedigree of 90 goals and 30 assists in 152 has seen them rise to the top of Europe’s top table on occasion, with Benzema’s goal-scoring exploits central to that.

Long regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, Benzema’s choice to leave Europe means the sight of him finding the back of the net will be few and far between.