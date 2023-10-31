Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are using this season to determine if the Karl-Anthony Towns - Rudy Gobert experiment will be successful after last season's disappointment.

Trade rumors surrounding Towns and the New York Knicks have been circulating, but the Knicks find Towns' salary to be too high.

Towns' future with the Timberwolves is uncertain, especially if the team fails to perform well this season, but he remains a valuable trade asset with his skills and shooting ability.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be using this season to see whether the Karl-Anthony Towns – Rudy Gobert experiment will yield any success after failing to live up to expectations last season, albeit largely marred by injuries to the star. However, should the team fail to get back on a winning path, then this may present an opportunity for which the 27-year-old could be traded, with NBA writer Mark Medina believing it is by all means possible due to the sheer fluidity of the NBA.

Heavy trade speculation

During the summer off-season Karl-Anthony Towns found his name at the center of trade rumors once again, being linked to teams including the New York Knicks among others over the past several months. Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney was told by an NBA source that the three-time All-Star and Knicks had reportedly expressed a mutual interest in each other, with the two deemed to be ‘intertwined’. However, SNY’s Ian Begley reported via an appearance on The Lowe Post Podcast that the Knicks organization felt his salary to be ‘onerous’.

Entering the final year of his current five-year deal, Towns is set to command $36 million this season. However, in July 2022 he signed a supermax extension worth four-years, $224 million which will kick in from the 2024-25 season. With the new collective bargaining agreement rules, the league’s highest spenders will be subject to more significant financial penalties, and for a smaller market team such as Minnesota, who already has Anthony Edwards signed to a designated max rookie extension, they may decide to trade Towns as a way to dump his salary off their books.

Long-time NBA insider, Marc Stein, believes Towns to be a 'more expendable' trade asset than his fellow big, Rudy Gobert, due to being four years his junior while also posing a bigger threat on the perimeter with his greater three-point shooting ability. The 31-year-old Frenchman, was acquired prior to the start of last season via a hefty multi-player trade that resulted in the Timberwolves giving up five players including Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round picks, and a pick swap for the Frenchman.

Medina – Trade rumors could be a ‘foreshadowing’ of what could happen

Medina doesn’t believe that Karl-Anthony Towns is actively looking to leave the Timberwolves, and vice versa, but should the team suffer a similar playoff disappointment next season now that they will have

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“At the current moment Anthony Edwards isn't going anywhere. He likes being in Minnesota, he and Karl-Anthony Towns get along really well. They don't have concerns about a pecking order. But I think that these kinds of rumors are a foreshadowing of what could happen if things don't work out well in Minnesota, because clearly, they did not live up to expectations after having a pretty promising play-in tournament two seasons ago, and then gambling with the Rudy Gobert trade.”

He would go on to say…

“In fairness to him, he is a player that wants to win. So this is something that we certainly have to monitor this season, and knowing how fluid the NBA is, it's a very real possibility [a trade] if things don't go their way, but I think in fairness to Ant and in fairness to the Timberwolves, they are going to spend this season to try to get back on the winning track. While I wouldn't put them in the championship contention mix, I think that they are a team that can be a dangerous playoff team, and at least show that they are a lot better than they were last season. So it'll be interesting.”

Tenure as franchise star

Selected as the consensus number one overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns hit the ground running, showing that he was poised to become the Timberwolves’ franchise star from the very moment that he set foot on an NBA court. In a stellar rookie campaign, the seven-footer played all 82 games in which he averaged 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, earning him that season’s NBA Rookie of the Year award. It's hard to believe that those numbers remain statistically the worst of his career, showing the heights with which he would go on to reach.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves Statistics Minutes Played 34.1 Points 23.0 Assists 3.2 Rebounds 11.2 Steals 0.8 Blocks 1.3 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .526 Three-Point Percentage (%) .395 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Since then, he has become a solid 20 points and 10 rebounds big, recording those numbers five seasons straight between 2016-17 to 2020-21. He also expanded his shooting capabilities, becoming one of the league’s most consistent three-point centers, in which he averages a healthy 39.5 percent across his nine-year career. Said shooting saw him win the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2022, becoming the first center to ever win the competition. Last season out, though, Towns suffered from a lingering calf injury, and as a result he played in only 29 games, a career-low. When he did feature on the court, he averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Still only 27-years-old, the career of Karl-Anthony Towns is far from over, and as such, if it is deemed that he does not have a future in Minnesota, plenty of teams would surely be interested in trading for a seven-foot, three-point scoring shot blocker and thus will be monitoring any potential developments. As it stands, though, Towns remains the face of the Timberwolves franchise, but with the electrifying Anthony Edwards set to imminently take over the reins of that title, if he hasn’t done so already, his future with the team remains a point of intrigue.