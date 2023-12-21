Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are finding success with a 20-6 record, their best since the Kevin Garnett days. Towns has been the glue holding the team together.

Towns' presence on the court improves the team's performance. His ability to score from all three levels and play decent defense makes him a valuable asset.

With Towns and Gobert forming a strong frontcourt, the Wolves should focus on strengthening their backcourt, especially given Conley's age.

After a rather paltry 2022-23 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are finally getting it together.

With a 20-6 record, the best in the Western Conference, Minnesota is sitting on a level of success they haven't seen since the Kevin Garnett days. Granted, there's still so much of the season left to be played, but the team is clicking like never before.

They can thank Anthony Edwards for being their best scorer and Rudy Gobert for shutting down the paint, but Karl-Anthony Towns' presence is what's keeping them together, well, at least according to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

"[Karl-Anthony Towns, in many ways, he's kind of been the glue to all of this because it's his willingness to kind of sacrifice just enough, with whether it be spacing or touches, or taking on defensive assignments that, traditionally, he hasn't been [...] and then staying patient and aggressive when he has his opportunities."

Towns is having a bounce-back season

22.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.0 APG

On paper, his statistics from the 2022-23 season don't seem outright bad. He averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, but the Timberwolves were deeply mediocre.

Towns was injured and missed 50 games, strongly contributing to the weak record, but the Wolves didn't seem to click, perhaps a product of too many pieces changing without the common one throughout the years being able to stay on the court for extended periods.

This season, however, Towns has been a major factor in ensuring everything clicks properly.

His presence next to Gobert allows him to stretch the floor and shoot better from deep; he's shooting 42.5 percent from three, making the same number of them per game but on one less shot.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023–24 statistics with Towns on/off court Category Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % On-court 79.2 30.2 18.6 49.2 38.7 Off-court 34.3 15.0 7.2 46.6 36.1

The team performs just a bit better when he's on the court, and the slight dip in statistics when he's off the court shows just how good Minnesota can be during stretches where the bench has to compensate for his absence.

Towns' ability to score from all three levels gives the Wolves more leeway to conduct the offense as they please. While the majority of his shots have come from either up close to the basket or long-range, he's shown a decent ability to knock down mid-range jumpers when need be.

The fact that Towns has been consistently efficient has been a boon for Minnesota, who need him to operate like that nightly if they want to sustain the energy provided by Edwards on offense.

Even defensively, Towns isn't quite the liability many thought he was. His defensive rating of 106.4 is just a tad higher than Gobert's at 104.5. If anything, the addition of the French center has proven to be fruitful for the now-power forward. He's been able to read opponents' offenses more easily and switch assignments whenever he needs to.

Minnesota doesn't need to shake up the frontcourt

Both Gobert and Towns have a net rating of 8.7

The Minnesota Timberwolves have arguably the best frontcourt in the NBA right now. Between Gobert's defense and Towns' offense, they offer what many other towering frontcourt combinations don't.

Towns' contract extension kicks in next season and the average salary will come out to approximately $55.7 million, making a trade slightly more complicated. Even if the Wolves had panicked over the offseason and dealt him, the return may not have been all that favorable.

With the two frontcourt pieces locked up for years to come, the Wolves should instead focus on bolstering the backcourt, especially given Mike Conley's age.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023-24 Guard depth Players Minutes Points Field goal % Assists Mike Conley 29.4 11.3 45.8 6.1 Shake Milton 15.3 5.6 37.4 1.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 23.4 7.0 41.6 2.5

He's 36 years old and is capable of leading the team as their primary point guard, but it'll be hard to ask him to go deep into games during the playoffs. Behind Conley are fringe backups who haven't quite proven they can take command when their starting floor general is on the bench.

Given their young players which include Leonard Miller, Josh Minott, and Wendell Moore Jr., they might be able to salvage another trade to address their more urgent, but not salary-cap-shattering needs.

It's clear the renewed confidence in Towns' play has affected the team, and that much has been made clear by Finch. Given their early success, any talks of trade rumors around the center are probably dead in the water now.