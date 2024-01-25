Highlights The Knicks may still be active in the trade market, but any deals will likely be for marginal moves rather than acquiring a star player like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Both the Knicks and Timberwolves are content with their core lineups and are unlikely to part ways with key players in favor of a trade.

The fit between Towns and Randle in the Knicks' lineup would be questionable, especially on the defensive end, and a trade for Towns would require the Knicks to give up a lot of their depth.

The New York Knicks have long been associated with Karl-Anthony Towns , and this season is no different, but with the Minnesota Timberwolves battling for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference, NBA insider Mark Medina can’t envision any outcome where they trade away one of their core members, noting that New York would also have to split up their current core to accommodate any potential deal being done.

Knicks ‘might not be done’ in trade market

Linked with Bruce Brown Jr., Dejounte Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks sent shock waves around the NBA when they made a trade to acquire OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round draft pick.

But, it doesn’t appear as though their business is finished just yet.

With only two weeks left until the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the Knicks have been linked with a plethora of candidates, including Bruce Brown Jr., who was sent over to Toronto from the Indiana Pacers in the Pascal Siakam deal, as well as Dejounte Murray, who is thought to be being shopped around by the Atlanta Hawks.

However, according to a report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks now feel that the Hawks’ asking price for the 27-year-old guard is too steep, and their interest has subsequently ‘cooled off’. It is estimated that Atlanta are looking for a package that includes two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player.

Another player they have been linked with for an extensive amount of time is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that New York are ‘always going to have interest’ in the 7-foot stretch five, though, he went on to note that ‘nothing has materialized’ as yet, indicating that it may just be chatter over any concrete discussions.

Karl-Anthony Towns - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 115.9 106.0 Defensive rating 108.6 103.3 Net rating 7.4 2.6 Field goal % 49.8 46.5 3-point field goal % 40.0 35.7

Charania’s report alluded to a report from insider Ian Begley on Zach Lowe’s podcast ‘The Lowe Post’ (h/t Yahoo! Sports) ahead of the 2023 Draft, where he suggested that the Timberwolves were exploring the possibility of trading Towns then, with the Knicks’ name surfacing at this time as well, but it was unclear how aggressive Minnesota were with finding a deal, or whether they were just gauging the market for their three-time All-Star.

Fast-forward to now, though, and Medina hasn’t ruled out the Knicks still being active ahead of the trade deadline, which is only two weeks away, but he does feel that any deals they may engage in will likely be for a marginal move, as opposed to going all-in and getting a star-caliber player, such as Towns.

“The Knicks might not be done with the trade market, but I don't think that it’s going to be a significant move. It’s more going to be about adding pieces on the margins, because if they want to make a significant splash, they're going to have to give up some of their core.”

The Knicks currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-17 record, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and are ranked as the eighth-best team in the league based on net rating, outscoring their opponents, by, on average, 4.8 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves ‘like what they have’ with ‘special’ players

Medina argues that both teams are content with their core lineups, and that it just doesn’t make sense for either to part ways in favor of a trade, especially when they are both in contention for automatic playoff spots in their respective conferences.

“The Timberwolves like what they have and, for the Knicks, it wouldn’t make any sense for them to part ways with Jalen Brunson or Julius Randle. And, in fairness, I don't think Minnesota would even want those players, because they already have some special players of their own, with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.”

Hypothetical fit in NYC

Questionable fit alongside Randle

With Rudy Gobert’s addition to Minnesota’s rotation last season, Towns saw his role shift from a stretch-five to an outright four, where he is able to space the floor, while being comfortable enough in handling the ball and shooting with great efficiency from deep.

This season, Towns is the Wolves’ second-leading scoring option, averaging 22.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 51.5 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 43.6 percent from deep, where he is connecting on an average of 2.2 of his 5.0 long-range attempts per contest, which has helped the Timberwolves to a top-four ranking for three-point percentage in the league with 38.6 percent.

NBA 2023-24 Season Statistics - Team Comparison Category New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves Points scored 115.0 113.5 Points allowed 110.4 107.8 Field goal % 46.6 48.7 3-point field goal % 37.2 38.6 Plus/Minus 4.6 5.7 Stats as of Jan. 25, 2024

Hypothetically speaking, on the current Knicks' roster, Julius Randle currently occupies the power forward position on the floor, but with the absence of Mitchell Robinson for likely the remainder of the regular season, at minimum, if New York did decide to put all their chips in to acquire Towns, and managed to keep Randle in the process, Towns would be more than capable of reverting to that center position.

However, those two alongside each other in the line-up would be a questionable fit hough, especially on the defensive end of the ball, though, slightly less so since the acquisition of Anunoby.

While the Timberwolves’ possess the number one overall defense in the Association, and the Knicks seventh, Towns’ top-10 ranked 0.148 defensive win shares is only the third-best mark on his team with both Gobert (0.172), and Anthony Edwards (0.159) leading the way and registering in the top five.

For context, Randle’s 0.107 defensive win share ranks 54th overall, though, Anunoby’s 0.157 defensive win share ranks top-10, and seventh overall.

If a trade were to be made between the two parties, then the Timberwolves’ defense would almost certainly start to fall away, while losing a significant chunk of their offense in the process, as evidenced by Towns’ 26.8 percent usage rate, the second-highest rate on the team.

For the Knicks, they’d have to give up a lot of their depth in assets to acquire Towns and his max contract, which has so far produced both a top-10 offense and defense, despite the injury setbacks they have faced, and so any major move could potentially create more problems than solve them.

As such, a deal for either team for the All-NBA forward/center just simply doesn’t make sense, and the most likely scenario is that Towns remains on the Timberwolves as they continue to build his front-court partnership with fellow seven-footer, Gobert, while the Knicks navigate their way with a slightly depleted frontcourt, potentially turning to the market to find a depth piece that could help fill the void.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.