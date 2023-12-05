Highlights The Timberwolves had a disastrous season after the Rudy Gobert trade, but they are now sitting in the top spot in the West.

The combination of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant on both offense and defense.

If the Timberwolves' star big men can continue to improve their pick-and-roll partnership, their success could surpass expectations.

There's no sugar-coating it — the season that the Minnesota Timberwolves had in 2022-23 in their first go-round post-Rudy Gobert trade was nothing less than a disaster. After entering the campaign with big expectations, the team stumbled and bumbled its way to a play-in spot, only to be ousted 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets in a first-round blowout after sneaking into the playoffs.

There had been questions about the team's ability to roll with two 7-foot centers in its starting five and, in the end, they weren't answered in a satisfactory way.

The Timberwolves only narrowly outpaced the opposition when Gobert and former No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns shared the court, posting a meager net rating of 0.6. Obviously, that's not the scoreboard impact a team is looking for with its two highest-paid players.

Fast-forward to now, though, and the Wolves are sitting pretty in the top spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, that Gobert-Towns combination is dominating on both sides of the ball. The continued evolution of their partnership — not only in the general sense but also in terms of specific on-court interactions — could mean the difference between finally making good on those early expectations or regressing to the doldrums of 2022-23.

A non-traditional pick-and-roll power couple

Towns-Gobert offensive rating: 118.3

The twin-towers approach to anchoring a starting unit hasn't been en-vogue in the Association in recent decades, and even when it was more common, not just any two big men could pull it off. However, the unique attributes that both Gobert and Towns bring to the table have enabled them to turn something quirky into something incredibly effective.

Specifically, Towns' ball-handling skill, passing ability and outside shooting stroke combined with Gobert's screen-setting and rim-running sensibilities make them a potentially dangerous pick-and-roll tandem on every possession.

Pick and Roll Statistics - Roll Man Karl-Anthony Towns Rudy Gobert Possessions 2.2 2.7 Points Per Possession 1.29 1.10 Field goal % 51.3 58.8

And they have been realizing that potential with increased frequency in 2023-24.

"With KAT’s skill, we can treat him like a guard, and then Rudy’s rolling, gravity can sometimes catch other bigs who are not sure what to do with that coverage," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "They’re always up there around the top of the floor together in a lot of the things we do. And KAT’s done a much better job of making smarter plays in those situations... But he’s always been a good Rudy partner when he keeps it simple and lets the play develop with good patience."

Source: Dane Moore on X

As it stands, the Gobert-Towns lineup is posting a net rating of 11.5 this season; a giant leap beyond what it was able to do during its first go-round. If Minnesota can get even more mileage out of the players' screen-roll synchronicity, that number could grow even more. At the least, the potential is there.

Gobert is an elite screener

4.4 Screen Assists per Game (5th in the NBA)

At the height of his powers with the Utah Jazz, Gobert's screening action and roll-man gravity were integral to the team producing one of the better offenses in recent memory. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Jazz led the league with an offensive rating of 116.2, a mark buoyed by big-time three-point shooting and Gobert generating space for Utah's scorers.

His 7.1 screen assists per 36 minutes that year led to 17.6 points/36 min., a number that led the Association.

Rudy Gobert as a Screener Screen AST/36 minutes 2021-22 - UTA 7.0 2022-23 - MIN 5.8 2023-24 - MIN 4.9

He was also an underrated point-producer for the Jazz, scoring 1.34 points per possession as a roll-man (the third mark league-wide among players averaging two or more such possessions nightly).

Although Gobert and Towns are hitting their stride as a duo and the Wolves are winning games as a result, the former has yet to approach his old numbers in these departments. So far this season, Gobert is averaging 4.9 screen assists per 36 minutes and generating 11.4 points by the same measure.

Meanwhile, he's at a relatively ho-hum (by his standards) 1.10 points per possession as a roll-man.