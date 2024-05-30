Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns' inconsistent scoring impacts the Timberwolves' playoff run significantly.

Towns stepped up in Game 4's pivotal moments, showcasing his clutch play.

Towns must maintain high-level play for the Timberwolves to have a chance of winning the series.

Throughout the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff run, Karl-Anthony Towns has experienced extreme ups and downs in performance. His 23-point performance to take down the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven will not be forgotten anytime soon. In the biggest game of his near-decade-long tenure with the Timberwolves, Towns showcased the bucket-getting prowess that has him sitting second in the franchise’s leaderboard for most points scored all-time.

However, he followed up this stellar outing with scoring outputs of just 16, 15, and 14 points to open the Western Conference Finals in three close losses at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Towns' Average Scoring By Stretch Category Regular Season First Two Playoff Series First Three Games Of WCF PTS 21.8 18.8 15.0 FG% 50.4% 51.7% 27.8% 3P% 41.6% 44.0% 13.6% TS% 62.5% 63.3% 37.4%

The Timberwolves’ struggles in their close losses, especially on the offensive end, could largely be attributed to their star forward’s lackluster play. He simply could not get shots to fall and the result was inefficient scoring. Filling the secondary creator role for Minnesota’s offense, Towns’ failure to contribute efficient creation sunk the unit, especially given that Minnesota has never truly found its footing offensively.

All year, they’ve primarily won games with their league-best defense, largely relying on the talents of Anthony Edwards and Towns to keep their offense afloat. With his team on the brink of elimination, Towns’ back was against the wall ahead of Game Four.

Amidst his struggles, Towns responded to the pressure by completely flipping the switch and recording one of the best scoring games of his entire playoff career. Despite battling foul trouble and eventually fouling out, the four-time all-star tallied 25 points while shooting an efficient nine-of-13 from the field and a blistering four-of-five from downtown. He finished as the game’s third-leading scorer behind just Edwards and his 29 points, as well as Luka Dončić with his 28 points.

Towns Stepped Up In The Game’s Most Pivotal Moments

He saved his best play for the biggest moments in this game

In the first half of Game Four, it looked a lot like Towns was headed for another underwhelming performance. It seemed as if his three first-half fouls had gotten the best of him, as they phased him out of the game early on.

He scored just five total points in the first two quarters. However, in the third, he picked it up with ten points. Then, in the fourth, he once again scored ten points and made several huge individual plays to give Minnesota the lead before fouling out.

Towns' Scoring By Quarter Category 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q PTS 4 1 10 10 FG% 100% 0% 100% 50% 3P% 100% N/A 100% 75% TS% 112.6% 34.7% 112.6% 77.6%

Down a point with just over half the quarter left, the Timberwolves went to their “horns” set with Towns and Edwards at the elbows. They’ve frequently run plays out of this set in crunch time dating back to Edwards’ rookie season due to the multitude of actions the star offensive duo can flow into out of this.

In this case, Towns disregarded any further action and simply drove to the rim upon receiving the ball at the elbow. After drawing the help defender at the basket, he dished a pretty dime to Rudy Gobert for a slam finish, and Minnesota took the lead.

Less than a minute later, with Minnesota back down a point, they went back to their exact same “horns” set with Kyle Anderson initiating once again. However, this time, he dished the rock to Edwards on the left elbow before setting an off-ball screen for Towns. The big man zipped around this screen into a tough above-the-break, catch-and-shoot look from downtown by way of Edwards. The former three-point champion nailed this look, putting the Timberwolves back up on the scoreboard and showcasing the skill that has made him arguably the best three-point shooter amongst all big men in NBA history.

Towns then backed this claim up with two more catch-and-shoot makes from three off of Edwards' feeds, ultimately putting Minnesota up six points with under three minutes to go. He’d soon foul out of the game, but the lead he helped his squad attain through shrewd passing and potent shot-making proved insurmountable for Doncic and the Mavericks. The Timberwolves led the rest of the way and secured the victory, keeping their storied season alive.

Edwards acknowledged Towns’ pivotal buckets in his postgame press conference, labeling his all-star teammate as the reason for Minnesota’s key victory.

Towns Needs To Continue To Play At A High Level

Minnesota’s chances in this series wane on his ability to sustain this high level of play

While Towns’ Game Four performance was clutch and deserves its due praise, Minnesota still finds itself down three games to one in this series. To keep their playoff hopes alive, and take the Timberwolves to uncharted territory, this group of guys will have to find a way to win the next three games.

No team has ever come back from a three-to-zero deficit to win a series, so history is certainly not on Minnesota’s side. Just last year, though, the NBA world watched as Boston came back from such a deficit to force Game Seven against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Anything is possible; this series is still in the balance.

However, it’s essential that Towns continues to play at a high level for Minnesota to have a chance at pulling off the seemingly impossible. Edwards has shouldered a gigantic creation load for the Timberwolves' offense throughout this postseason, and this burden only increases when Towns isn’t generating offense.

Towns greatly alleviates the pressure on Edwards when he is able to make shots and break down the defense with drives. This allows Edwards to conserve energy and put forth more effort in other facets of the game, such as defensively, where he’s drawn the difficult assignments of both Kyrie Irving and Doncic.

With Dereck Lively II’s status still questionable for Game 5, Towns can look to attack the Mavericks’ interior with their lack of big-man depth. He’s at his most dangerous when in a rhythm attacking the cup, for he can dictate help defense, make plays for others, and force opponents into foul trouble.

Towns has established himself as a Minnesota legend no matter what happens in these ensuing days. However, his Timberwolves legacy would reach new heights if he could do his part to help them win the next three games and move on to the NBA Finals.