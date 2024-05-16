Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns must increase his scoring volume to support Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves' offense.

Minnesota needs a secondary scoring option outside of Edwards

Towns' underwhelming playoff performance may lead to his departure from the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a much-maligned career with the Minnesota Timberwolves since being drafted first overall in 2015. Despite posting stellar numbers every season and fitting perfectly into the modern big man mold as one of the best shooters in the league, Towns has caught a share of the blame for the Wolves' lackluster performance in his time there.

The Kentucky product has been labeled as a player who drops off in the playoffs and doesn't contribute to winning at a high level, both because of his finesse playstyle and failure to step up in the biggest games. In 2018, 2022, and 2023, Minnesota was bounced in the first round, and Towns was criticized heavily for his play, leading to constant trade rumors surrounding the big man.

In 2024, Towns played the best basketball of his career to help Minnesota have their best season in 20 years. He made strides defensively by increasing his effort and physicality, committing to the hard-nosed identity that the Wolves have embraced on their way to the second round of the playoffs. This defensive improvement is on top of his typical hyper-efficient offensive production as the unquestioned second option on the third-seed Wolves.

However, the playoffs have started, and the pressure is now on. Anthony Edwards has held up his end of the bargain, carrying Minnesota's broken offense to a sweep over the Phoenix Suns and a 2-0 lead on the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Edwards is desperately looking for a second player to join the party after Minnesota has dropped three consecutive contests, putting their backs against the wall in Game 6.

Towns must be that guy, and his Timberwolves' future depends on it.

Towns Must Increase Production to Supplement Edwards

Minnesota needs secondary scoring if they want to escape Denver

Minnesota's offense has been mediocre all season long, mostly because of a lack of secondary scoring options outside of Edwards. The Wolves finished 17th in offensive rating in the regular season, and have continued this trend in the playoffs with just the sixth-best offense despite their success. Building a lineup centered around elite defensive players has a cost, and Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Rudy Gobert have struggled mightily offensively at times.

Denver has finally chosen to simply load up the paint against Edwards' drives and to straight-double him immediately after he catches the ball, and it has completely flipped the series. Facing this gameplan is going to be Edwards' reality until the end of this playoff run because of the roster limitations, but he desperately needs a second scoring option to help Minnesota compete with the Nuggets.

Edwards' One-Man Show Player(s) Playoff PPG TS% Edwards 30.6 65.7% Towns 19.3 64.0% Everyone Else 58.9 53.4%

The only option on the Wolves that can step into this role and add scoring volume is Towns himself. He has averaged 22.9 points a game in his career on spectacular efficiency, theoretically making him the perfect second scorer next to Edwards. Towns has played well enough in these playoffs, giving the Wolves 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds on awesome 52.1/52.5/79.4 splits, although he did struggle in Games 3 and 4.

However, if Minnesota is going to outscore Denver's prolific offense and survive this series, Towns must increase his scoring volume significantly. The Wolves certainly aren't going to get the required help from others like Mike Conley, McDaniels, Walker, or Gobert.

Unfortunately, Towns isn't the type of offensive player that can just "take more shots", because he needs someone else to set him up for good looks. As a sharpshooting big man, Towns is able to catch-and-shoot, run pick-and-pops, and drive closeouts against disadvantaged defenders, but he isn't able to create his own offense against a set defense.

Towns' Playoff Woes May Cost Him his Wolves Career

KAT has been efficient, yet underwhelming in the postseason

Karl-Anthony Towns has played in three playoff series before this year, all of which were first-round losses. He received a lot of flak for each defeat, despite shooting the ball very efficiently. Anyone who watched those series could tell you that Towns simply didn't have the positive impact on winning required to be a max contract player.

Towns' Playoff Stats Year PPG RPG TS% Result 2017-18 15.2 13.4 54.2% Lost 1st Round 4-1 2021-22 21.8 10.8 64.2% Lost 1st Round 4-2 2022-23 18.2 10.2 55.3% Lost 1st Round 4-1 2023-24 19.3 8.6 64.0% Won 1st Round 4-0, ?

As a big man who struggles defensively on the perimeter in switches and doesn't provide much rim protection, averaging 18.9 points per game in the playoffs isn't enough for a second-option max contract guy, regardless of efficiency. Minnesota doesn't just need Towns to support Edwards with accurate three-point shooting, they need him to provide an outlet to run the offense through to give Edwards rest or cover for him on his off-nights.

Towns would be a perfect third option for the Wolves, but they've committed over $50 million to the big guy annually for the next four seasons. He won't earn that money by being a 20-point-per-game stretch four, leaving the Wolves no choice but to trade him.

Minnesota's Two-Big Lineups May Not be Ideal

Wolves will be forced to pick between Gobert and Towns this off-season

When Minnesota made the blockbuster trade for Gobert in the 2022 off-season, most thought it was a massive mistake for several reasons: the massive cost in return, Gobert's huge contract, and the clunky fit with him and Towns on the floor together. After nearly two seasons, the trade appears to be the opposite of a disaster and has helped progress the franchise.

Gobert is the anchor of a lockdown defense that has become Minnesota's identity, and Towns has continued performing well offensively while even embracing the defensive side more than he ever has. With that said, committing nearly $100 million per year to two big men who both have serious flaws come playoff time (Gobert's atrocious offense, Towns' defense) cannot be smart for a franchise looking to build a champion.

The numbers bear this concept out, as Minnesota's lineups with just one of Towns/Gobert on the floor have fared better in the playoffs than their lineups with both. If this is true, there is no reason to pay both players long-term max contracts.

Minnesota's Best Lineups Lineup NRTG MP Conley-Gobert-Towns-Walker-Edwards +51.2 11 Conley-Gobert-Reid-McDaniels-Edwards +34.8 10 Conley-Gobert-Reid-Walker-Edwards +31.8 11 Conley-Gobert-Walker-McDaniels-Edwards +31.4 21 Gobert-Walker-McDaniels-Edwards-Reid +25.1 29

Four of Minnesota's top-five lineups feature Gobert and not Towns, and only two of the top-ten units have both big men on the floor. In today's NBA, a two-big lineup usually isn't the formula for winning a championship. Unless Towns steps up and helps Edwards hoist the trophy, his days in Minnesota are likely numbered.