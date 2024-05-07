Highlights Despite Rudy Gobert's absence, the Timberwolves excelled defensively in Game 2.

Minnesota held the Denver Nuggets to a season-low 80 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns discussed the team's mindset with Gobert not in the lineup.

The Timberwolves had Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray locked up, as both struggled from the field in Game 2.

No Rudy Gobert, no problem. Despite missing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Minnesota Timberwolves put together a defensive masterclass in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

During his post-game interview with TNT reporter Allie LaForce, Karl-Anthony Towns talked about Minnesota's mindset heading into Game 2 without their defensive anchor.

"When you don't got the Defensive Player of the Year, you gotta step your game up... We all understood the challenge coming in against the defending champions... We just wanted to come here and find a way to win the game." - Karl-Anthony Towns

Gobert did not appear on Monday night to attend the birth of his child. But his teammates, including Towns, more than stepped up to take Games 1 and 2 in Denver and put the defending champions on the ropes.

Minnesota Had Denver Locked Up In Game 2

Timberwolves held Nuggets to season-low 80 points

Not only did Towns and the Timberwolves find a way to win the game, they made a big statement with how they locked up the reigning champs on their home floor.

Minnesota had Jamal Murray unable to do much of anything and visibly frustrated as the Nuggets guard had an abysmal 3-of-18 shooting night, finishing with just eight points and four turnovers. Murray had a rough night overall and his emotions boiled over when he threw a heating pack onto the court mid-game while seated on the Nuggets bench.

Even without Gobert, the Timberwolves also did an outstanding job on Nikola Jokić. Minnesota often sent multiple bodies at the two-time MVP and forced him to commit four turnovers. The Nuggets center finished the game with just 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Minnesota had Denver on lockdown from the jump, as they raced out to a 61-35 lead at the half. The Timberwolves established their biggest lead of the game at 32 points multiple times during the third quarter.

Even when Denver trimmed that lead to 22 points entering the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves had an answer with Towns and Anthony Edwards making some timely buckets to prevent the Nuggets from getting any kind of momentum.

When the dust of the dominant performance settled, the Timberwolves held Denver to just 34.9 percent shooting and their lowest scoring output in a single game this season.

Gobert’s Impact on the Timberwolves

The three-time DPOY has created a defensive culture in Minnesota

Even if he didn't play a single second in Game 2, Gobert's imprints on this game were very much felt. The Frenchman has infused the Timberwolves with the defensive identity they need to get to the next level and it promptly showed during Monday's dominant win over the defending champs.

The Timberwolves finished with the league's top defense during the regular season and the Nuggets have felt every bit of that in this series so far.

Timberwolves Defense - Regular Season Category Stat Rank DRTG 108.4 1st OPP FGM 39.0 1st OPP FG% 45.0% 1st OPP PPG 106.5 1st OPP PITP 46.1 2nd

Gobert has certainly had an impact on Karl-Anthony Towns, who was previously criticized for his defensive deficiencies. Towns has completely bought into his role and has embraced the fact that he needs to play better and exert more effort on that end of the floor if the Timberwolves want to achieve their goal of winning an NBA championship.

Apart from scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in Game 2, KAT played a masterful game defensively against Jokic and forced the two-time MVP into tough shots throughout the night.

The Timberwolves have a terrific chance to put a stranglehold on the defending champs with another win in Game 3 in Minnesota.