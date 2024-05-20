Highlights Team effort was key in the Timberwolves' Game 7 win, with multiple players contributing to a comeback victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals on Sunday with a 98–90 Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The win came despite trailing by 15 points at halftime on the road, and allowing that deficit to expand to 20 points in the third quarter before mounting a comeback. But come back the Wolves did, with players up and down the roster contributing to the effort.

After the game, star big man Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about what sparked the comeback in the second half for the Timberwolves.

“Started hitting some shots, playing defense at a higher level. This is Timberwolves basketball. I think this was just a real showing of Timberwolves basketball at its finest." -Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns went on to explain just what he meant.

"It’s a team effort. We got hype for our players. But we don't have a big three, we got a big 15. Every single person on this team means a lot to this team, and they help in so many different ways. This game just showed that the Timberwolves—not Anthony Edwards, not Karl-Anthony Towns, not Rudy Gobert—the Timberwolves are a special team."

Game 7 Was Certainly a Team Effort for the Timberwolves

Compared to the Nuggets, Minnesota had far more players contribute to the winning effort

The team-first attitude of the Timberwolves was on full display on Sunday, with players across the roster contributing to the team's comeback effort.

All five of Minnesota's starters hit double-digit points on the night, as did Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid coming in off the bench. Compare that to the Nuggets, whose superstar duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 69 of the team's 90 points, while no other player on Denver scored more than seven.

The Timberwolves were also able to hold steady even when their star scorer was having an off night. Edwards went just 6-of-24 from the floor in Game 7, a shooting night that very well could have ended many teams' seasons.

But Minnesota was there to pick Edwards up, even setting him up to hit the eventual dagger in the closing minutes of the game.

Edwards credited his teammates for helping him stay locked in even on an off night.

"It was tough. I couldn’t find myself, my rhythm tonight. So I just had to trust my teammates. They kept track of me even though I was off. I just had to make the right play throughout the rest of the game. I did that, and my teammates made shots. Big shout out to those guys." -Anthony Edwards

That team effort now has the Timberwolves through to the conference finals, where they will face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the right to represent the West in the NBA Finals.