Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns will be reevaluated in a month after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

Towns has been playing like an All-Star, averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves face poor timing with Towns' injury as they post their best record since 2003-04 and aim for the playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that Towns will be reevaluated in a month, and is expected to return early in the playoffs.

Towns has had a quietly dominant season. Averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, the 28-year-old has been playing like an All-Star. In fact, Towns was named an All-Star selection for the fourth time in his career last month, a triumphant moment for the big man after he was limited to just 29 games in 2022-23.

There is a bit of déjà vu with this injury. Last season, Towns suffered a Grade 3 calf strain in late November, returning just before the start of the playoffs. Yet, his leg injury was originally reported as a Grade 2 calf strain, with a recovery timeline that was half as long as it turned out to be.

Karl-Anthony Towns - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive Rating 116.5 106.1 Defensive Rating 108.5 101.8 Net Rating 8.0 4.4 Field goal % 49.8 46.4 3-point field goal % 40.2 36.6

This season, Towns has largely been healthy, playing in 60 of 62 possible games. He had last missed a game on Feb. 27 against the San Antonio Spurs for personal reasons.

However, he was set to miss the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (Mar. 7) with what was originally described as knee soreness. Less than 24 hours later, the diagnosis changed, with Towns said to have torn his meniscus.

Poor Timing for the Timberwolves

Minnesota posting highest win percentage since 2003-04 (.694)

Towns' injury couldn't have come at a worst time. This is particularly true if Towns is unavailable for all or part of the NBA Playoffs. Currently, 43-19, the Timberwolves are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the West.

With All-Star wing Anthony Edwards coming into his own and taking the reins as leader, the Timberwolves have transformed their identity. Of course, it hasn't all been Edwards, as Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and veteran floor general Mike Conley have helped the franchise develop a serious mentality and a winning culture.

Minnesota TImberwolves - 2023-24 Stats Category Stats League Rank Points per game 113.3 19th Opponent points per game 106.5 1st Field goal % 48.7 9th 3-point field goal % 38.9 3rd

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, has played an invaluable role as an interior defender. Furthermore, Towns may still be the team's best offensive weapon, a potent inside-out scorer that serves as a tertiary playmaker as well.

It remains to be seen just how long Towns will be out, but there's no doubt that this is a deafening blow to the Timberwolves amid their best season in 20 years best season in 20 years.