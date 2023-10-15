Highlights Bray Wyatt was meant to face Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 39 before his untimely passing, and they had extensive discussions about the creative direction of the feud.

The plans for the feud involved Alexa Bliss, Bo Dallas, and Scarlett, adding more elements to the storyline.

It's unfortunate that we will never know how the feud between Bray and Karrion would have played out, but given Bray's history, it would have been a memorable and impactful storyline.

The world lost one of its brightest stars when Bray Wyatt passed away in August. The former WWE Champion was an exceptional talent and had the ability to really captivate audiences whenever he was on the screen.

His return at Extreme Rules last year is a testament to that, with the 'Eater of Worlds' receiving an incredible reaction when he returned to the company after a long absence.

Wyatt was one of WWE's true main event-level stars and whenever he was involved in the content, he was sure to have a big spot on the card. Marquee matches against the likes of The Undertaker and John Cena at past WrestleManias are proof of that, and WWE had plans in place for him at this year's WrestleMania too, before he had to pull out of the show.

Who was Bray Wyatt supposed to face at WrestleMania 39?

Having returned to the company just last year, Wyatt disappeared from television shortly before WrestleMania due to battling the illness that would eventually take his life, but WWE had plans in place for him at the show, that have been revealed. There were numerous creative ideas thrown around for him and considering his final appearances on WWE television hinted at a feud with Bobby Lashley, it's not out of the realm of possibility that this would have been the match-up they went with on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

There was also discussion about a potential rivalry between Bray and Uncle Howdy, his mysterious partner following his return to WWE, but that never gained any traction. It has now been revealed, though, who he was ultimately supposed to take on and that man was Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion joined the company in February 2020 and after a brief departure, returned in 2022, but hadn't really had an opportunity to get his teeth into a proper gritty feud on the main roster.

That was set to change apparently, with Kross revealing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, that plans were in place for him to collide with Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. They even spoke in depth together about where they wanted the story to go, according to the SmackDown star.

So we fast-forward. I haven’t talked to like anybody but my wife about this. So fast-forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania," Kross said. "Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be.

Was Karrion Kross v Bray Wyatt planned for WrestleMania 39?

The feud would have brought Alexa Bliss back to Bray as the two faced off with Kross and his wife and onscreen manager, Scarlett Bordeaux. Speaking on the plans, the former Impact star explained that others would have been brought into the fold...

We had ideas with like Alexa and Bo and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did. But he left a mark on anybody and everybody that he ever met. And it’s just very strange the way everything kind of just played out, like, beautiful and tragic. And he was always an inspiration to me and always showed me warmth. He showed everybody warmth, you know what I mean? But I just have so many, I have more stories than we have time to share. But we were cool, and I’ll never forget him.

Kross' comments come after a report from Ringside News this week which claims that the former IMPACT star is set to receive a 'big push' in WWE over the coming weeks, with Triple H looking to do more with the man he brought back to WWE last year.

Ring Names Bray Wyatt Karrion Kross Real Names Windham Rotunda Kevin Kesar Height 6 ft 3 in 6 ft 4 in Weight 285 lb 265 lb Debut 2009 2014 Hometown Brooksville, Florida New York City Finisher Sister Abigail F10 Nicknames The Eater of Worlds, The Fiend, The Reaper The Doom Walker

We'll sadly never know how a feud between the two men would have played out, but considering Bray's creative track record in WWE, we're sure it would have certainly been memorable. Check out the table below to see the tale of the tape between Wyatt and Kross.