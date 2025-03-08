Summary Kasper Schmeichel insisted that there's one goalkeeper better than Alisson in the Premier League at the moment.

Alisson is often hailed as the greatest modern-day goalkeeper, and proved he deserves his place after a magical performance against PSG in the Champions League.

Ederson is worthy of a mention though, and his assist tally speaks for itself.

According to former Leicester City Premier League-winning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, there is one shot-stopper in world football whose skills surpass even the almost otherworldly abilities of Liverpool's Alisson. The Brazilian has been making waves recently, his Champions League performance against PSG a shimmering example of goalkeeping greatness.

The 32-year-old delivered a performance for the ages, pulling off nine saves against the Ligue 1 powerhouses in a display that will be etched into memory for years, if not decades. The Reds found themselves under siege, absorbing 27 shots, 10 of which were on target, only for their first strike to land in the back of the net through Harvey Elliott, sealing a remarkable smash-and-grab victory. See Alisson's highlights below:

Reds' supporters will be the first to tell you that Alisson has been putting in those kinds of performances for years, and there's no doubt he's among the best goalkeepers right now as a result. But for Schmeichel, even his heroics in Europe weren't enough to convince him he's at the very top of the pile. Instead, he believes his compatriot reigns supreme.

Kasper Schmeichel Claims Ederson is Better than Alisson

The Celtic 'keeper was left awe-inspired by the Man City man's distribution