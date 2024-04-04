Highlights Kate Abdo, famous for her Champions League coverage, may be stepping into the ring with Misfits Boxing this summer.

Sports broadcaster Kate Abdo, famous for her Champions League coverage alongside Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, could be stepping into the ring for a boxing fight under the Misfits Boxing banner.

Abdo has been spotted training with her boyfriend Malik Scott, a former professional boxer, and it's sparked serious speculation that she could step into the ring herself somewhere down the line. In a recent video, she's seen hitting mitts with Scott and working on her footwork. "Love boxing. Love him," she wrote in the caption. "Morning work before work."

Her consistent training footage has led fans and critics to wonder if she would put herself in the ring for real. "I'm going to be fighting this summer," Abdo said on air in March. "I am training for something. Find me the right person, I'll fight 'em." According to Misfits Boxing co-founder Mams Taylor, he's interested in hosting Abdo's first fight. No opponent or fight date has been revealed as of yet, however.

Kate Abdo Training for Boxing Fight

Her boyfriend is former professional fighter Malik Scott

Scott has also shared videos of Abdo training, writing: "It’s never no days off with [Kate Abdo] the hardest working woman in showbiz." Many fans joked that the broadcaster was training for her next interaction with her CBS co-star Jamie Carragher. The pair were involved in an awkward on-air exchange in March during a segment with Micah Richards and Thierry Henry after Arsenal's Champions League win.

Carragher was joking with Abdo about wearing an Arsenal shirt. She replied that she was "loyal" and Carragher asked, "To who?" prompting her to reply, "To Manchester United thank you very much." Carragher then quipped back, "Not to Malik." Henry appeared shocked by the comment and Abdo said back, "What, why would you even say that?" Richards also appeared uncomfortable with the exchange.

Carra made a rather questionable remark to Abdo during a live Champions League broadcast

The exchange made its way to Scott, who wasn't happy to see what went down between the two. "It was a very minute thing, but her being irritated by it a little bit is what really got to me," he told Lord Ping. "Him just saying it and being that guy who always makes those picking-at-you jokes wasn't really a big deal to me at all. It's only a big deal if Kate is upset. If Kate gets upset, then it's a really big deal to me. I'll give him a call and if he doesn't pick up my call, then I’ll show up in a physical manner, so we can talk like men, so that's not something you should continue to do. I think Jamie apologised, not just to Kate but to the team, and one thing you can't do is knock a man who admits he was wrong. In that regard, I have high respect for him."

Scott is a man you wouldn't want on your bad side. He is a former professional boxer who competed in the ring between 2000-2016. He holds 38 professional wins, including 13 by way of knockout. He fought for the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight and WBO international heavyweight titles, though he lost both. He now acts as the head coach for Deontay Wilder.