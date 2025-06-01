CBS Sports presenter Kate Scott (formerly Abdo) has received widespread praise for the composed and respectful way she handled an awkward moment involving UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov during the post-match coverage of Saturday night’s Champions League final. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan by a record-breaking 5-0 scoreline, as the Allianz Arena witnessed the French giants claim their first-ever major European title.

With PSG playing what many consider the best football in the world right now, expectations are high for Luis Enrique’s side to build a lasting legacy. That optimism was echoed by a star-studded punditry panel featuring former Champions League winners Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry, ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards, and American YouTube personality IShowSpeed.

After full-time, the panel was briefly joined by Khabib, who offered his thoughts on the match. However, viewers quickly noticed that the former UFC champion declined to shake Scott's hand - a gesture consistent with his religious beliefs. While the moment could have sparked controversy, just as it had done with his cousin back in 2023 when he refused to shake hands with a female fighter, Scott and Khabib turned what could have been an awkward altercation into an act of reverence.

Kate Scott Praised For Her Reaction To Khabib's Handshake Refusal

The much-loved presenter handled the situation incredibly well

Khabib rejected Scott's handshake, seemingly due to his Islamic beliefs, which emphasise modesty and avoiding physical contact with unrelated women. This is a common practice in some Muslim cultures, seen as respectful by adherents.

In the exchange, just as Scott offers out her hand, the Russian fighter - a devout muslim - can be seen putting his hand on his heart and respectfully reminding the presenter of his religion, to which she replies (watch the incident below):

"I apologise, thank you so much. Khabib, UFC fighter, it's a pleasure to have you. We didn't know you were here!"

Given Scott has two decades' worth of experience in presenting, it's little surprise that she handled the situation with such grace and professionalism, but it still deserved to be praised. One X user commented: "It was a bit awkward seeing Khabib skip the handshake with Kate. She handled it like a total pro, though—calm and classy." Meanwhile, a second remarked:

"Great interaction between Khabib and Kate, respect other people’s boundaries and no need to be in your feelings about it. Khabib showed respect in his way while sticking to his principles. Top class."

A third piece of praise continued: "Love how Khabib respectfully declined Kate’s handshake and she respected his approach. Love that from both of them", as a fourth wrote: "Great ap