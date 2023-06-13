Katie Boulter has replaced Emma Raducanu as the British number one women’s tennis player.

The 26-year-old earned the position for the first time after reaching the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy, an ITF tournament played in the run-up to Wimbledon.

Boulter is now ranked 126th in the world, two places above her compatriot Raducanu, who is currently recovering from hand and ankle surgeries and will miss the summer season.

Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan, and Harriet Dart are all within the world’s top 150 too, giving all of them a feasible chance of usurping Boulter as Britain's number one women's player at some point this year.

Boulter has now responded to her new ranking, posting a statement on social media.

“Been mulling over whether I was going to post this today,” Boulter wrote.

“It’s not my highest ranking nor my best career moment, however someone reminded me today that this little girl would be proud if I told her she would be British number 1 one day.

“Whether it be for one minute, one day, or one year, it’s not my biggest goal but shows I’m heading in the right direction.

“Now I’ve got work to do as my main goals are pending”.

Boulter’s next appearance will be at the Nottingham Open, a WTA 250 tournament.

Who is Katie Boulter?

Boulter has earned seven singles titles on the ITF Circuit during her career, with her most recent coming at the Canberra International in January.

Her best finish at a Grand Slam was at Wimbledon last year, where she fell to French star Harmony Tan in the third round.

She had beaten world number seven Karolína Plíšková in the second round, having also done so just weeks earlier at the Eastbourne International.

With Raducanu set to miss Wimbledon as she continues to recover from surgery, Boulter is now Britain’s best chance of glory in the women’s draw.

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray could roll back the years after triumphing at Surbiton, winning his first title on grass since Wimbledon in 2016.

“I’ve chosen to come and play here, and in Nottingham [next week] to hopefully get lots of matches under my belt – so this week has been the perfect start,” Murray said after beating Jurij Rodionov in the final.