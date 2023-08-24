A heart-warming moment occurred during the World Athletics Championships between Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy as the pair decided to share their gold medal in Pole Vault.

Moon of America and Kennedy of Australia could have faced off in a jump-off to decide the outright winner of the gold medal, after both achieved the same height during the competition.

A massive jump of 4.90 metres was cleared by both competitors, before they each failed to clear 4.95 metres on three different occasions. The contest between the two lasted over two hours, so the decision to share the spoils in the end was perhaps not the biggest shock ever.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships saw the brilliant moment between the pair as they embraced and came to the conclusion that they should both be winners, and it is hard to argue that this was the best outcome for two brilliant athletes.

Footage shows Kennedy in particular feeling very emotional as the reality hits that she had won a gold medal in her sport. Both performers were then congratulated by a warm reception from the crowd as Kennedy was brought to tears.

Kennedy can be heard asking Moon: "Are you sure?" while the conversation goes on. It really does warm the heart to see two top level athletes put any ego aside to acknowledge one another.

Wilma Murto of Finland finished the competition in third place, claiming a bronze medal, and she could be seen embracing Kennedy as the trio celebrated their respective accomplishments.

Katie Moon delighted at the outcome

It is obviously very hard to imagine such high quality athletes heading into a competition with the intentions of sharing top spot with someone else, and even Moon was taken aback by her decision with Kennedy in the end.

Per BBC Sport, Moon said: "When the final started I didn't think about sharing a gold medal would work for me but now I am completely satisfied."

The American continued: "What a battle it was, oh my. What an amazing night, I hope everyone enjoyed that one. We did."

Kennedy was just as happy with the outcome as she called the experience: "A dream come true," before going on to add: "I jumped out of my skin tonight. It was super crazy."

Paying tribute to the audience of the event, the 26-year-old said: "I felt like the whole stadium was watching every single jump, they were all around us tonight, it was really incredible."

It is not the first time a gold medal has been shared

In 2021, during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that had been delayed due to COVID-19, Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal for high jump.

Both men were able to jump a staggering 2.37 metres, with neither able to exceed this distance. In very similar fashion, a conversation was had, and the pair thought it was best to share the accolade. It is a very rare occurrence, and one not likely to be seen on a regular basis going forward.

