Highlights Katie Taylor set to earn massive sum from historic rematch against Amanda Serrano.

Fight on Paul vs Tyson undercard expected to break records for female boxing earnings.

Bout is set to take place over 10 two-minute rounds.

Katie Taylor is set to take home a staggering sum from her upcoming bout against Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano. The pair are set to face off for the second time on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on the 20th of July.

It promises to break major ground for women's boxing as the richest female bout in the sport's history. The stage is set at the $1.2 billion arena, Arlington Stadium in Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor vs Serrano 2 is on

Bout is the most-anticipated rematch in women's boxing history

Iconic Irish boxer Taylor will defend her five super lightweight titles on the biggest stage. Her illustrious career to date includes Olympic success back in 2012, winning Ireland's first gold medal at the London Olympics, and most recently she avenged her only professional defeat against Chantelle Cameron with a majority decision win in the rematch to become a two-weight undisputed champion. Rumours of a third match between Taylor and Cameron had been circulating at the start of the year, but the fight against Serrano will now delay that clash.

Related Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 Confirmed The epic rematch between the pair will serve as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Brooklyn-based fighter Amanda Serrano is the current undisputed world featherweight champion. Her plans for a significant homecoming fight in Puerto Rico earlier this year were forced to be cancelled due to a freak eye injury. The fight against Nina Meinke was called off just minutes before it was due to start after Serrano suffered an allergic reaction to the chemicals in the braiding gel, exposing her cornea and risking permanent damage to the eye. We can be sure Serrano will be using a different braiding gel this time around, especially with the stakes so high.

The first time these two met in the ring was an instant classic. Katie Taylor narrowly beat Serrano in a razor-close split decision in April 2022. It was the first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Gardens, and it more than lived up to expectations. The fight was one of the best of the year and was considered historic for combat sports.

Katie Taylor's Purse for Amanda Serrano Rematch Revealed

Bout is set to break records

The Irish Telegraph are reporting the much-anticipated rematch as the richest-ever fight in female boxing history with Taylor securing an impressive $6 million for the contest. Serrano's purse has not yet been revealed. Being a part of the Paul vs Tyson card will ensure a huge viewership for the bout, in the first-ever boxing event to be streamed on Netflix.

The fight will take place over 10 two-minute rounds, as opposed to the three-minute sessions that both women have previously pushed for. The shorter format means that we are likely to see shorter bursts of aggression rather than a battle of attrition.

Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, and Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, will be hoping this fight will replicate elements of the first time the pair fought two years ago. With record-breaking earnings expected for both combatants and on one of the biggest stages in Arlington, Texas, the stakes have never been higher for women's boxing.