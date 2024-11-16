This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Amanda Serrano bravely battled through a gruesome cut to go the distance with Katie Taylor in a gripping rematch of their 2022 clash. On that occasion, the Irish star got the nod on the judges' scorecards, and she controversially emerged victorious on the cards again after 10 brutal rounds at AT&T Stadium on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul.

It was a devastating result for Serrano, who many believed deserved the verdict. Taylor was deducted a point in round eight for consistently headbutting her opponent - and it was a headbutt that was responsible for opening a cut over Serrano's eye in round four.

Serrano Landed Far More Than Taylor

The challenger found the target 324 times over 10 rounds

Despite the point deduction, Taylor won the fight on all three judges' scorecards 95-94, meaning that she was given six of the ten rounds to retain her undisputed light-welterweight championship. The punch stats for the fight paint a very different picture to the judges' cards, with Serrano landing 324 of 734 blows (44%), compared to Taylor's 217 of 529 (41%).

The challenger got off to a fast start early, landing a big shot on Taylor at the end of the first that left the champion stunned as she made her way back to her corner. The Puerto Rican was the much busier fighter in the early stages, but her rhythm was undoubtedly interrupted when she was cut.

A compilation has since emerged showing just how often Taylor used her head in the contest - and it will surely help Serrano's case in securing a third fight with Taylor, which is something fans are likely to demand given the controversial nature of the result. Speaking after the fight, Serrano declared:

"I knew when it went to the judges, it was going to be a little shady. Listen, I chose to fight. I went up three divisions. I lost in two and I dared to be great tonight. I am the featherweight champion of the world. I want to be great. I only fight the best. It is what it is. I'm a featherweight."

It remains to be seen whether Serrano will be granted a trilogy fight. At 38 years old - and having won the pair's first two fights - Taylor may feel that she has proven enough in her legendary career.