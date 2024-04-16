Highlights Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face off in a highly-anticipated rematch on the 20th of July 20th Texas.

Taylor previously defeated Serrano in a monumental fight in New York, leading to this anticipated rematch.

The epic showdown will serve as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to go head-to-head on the 20th of July at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will serve as the co-main event of the boxing showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Boxing star Taylor famously beat Serrano two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport - with a rematch being targeted ever since.

Speaking on the rematch, Taylor said: "This is the rematch the world has wanted to see. The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I'm sure the rematch will be no different."

The epic clash will be for the undisputed super lightweight championship, which is currently held by the Irish sensation. Serrano will move up three weight classes from the featherweight division and the bout will be contested over 10, two-minute rounds.

Serrano Reacts to the Rematch Being Made Official

She remains adamant she won the first clash

Serrano became the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and has gone on to establish herself as one of the best fighters in women's boxing. She made history in her last fight - a unanimous decision victory against against her mandatory WBO challenger Danila Ramos.

The showdown was the first-ever women's unified world championship that was fought over 12, three-minute rounds, equal to any men's championship fight.

Following the confirmation of the fight with Taylor, Serrano said: "I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible.

"I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10x2, so that’s what we will do. I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges."

As for Taylor, the 37-year-old is coming into the fight off a majority decision win over Chantelle Cameron back in November, to win the unified super lightweight title in the process. The Ireland native avenged a previous loss to the Brit in May 2023.

Arguably one of the most decorated athletes from Ireland, she is a former Olympic boxing gold medalist, and is also the undisputed, lineal women's lightweight boxing champion.

Jake Paul Reacts to the News on Social Media

'The Problem Child' is notably Serrano's promoter

Paul, who is Serrano's promoter, appears to be thrilled to have landed the Puerto Rican her spot on such a major event. Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - reacted to the rematch being made official, saying:

"So, as you guys saw, my brother broke the news of him having a baby. So what better time to make my own announcement, Katy Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, the rematch as the co-main event of me vs Mike Tyson, July 20th, Dallas, Texas. This event just got bigger!"