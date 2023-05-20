Katie Taylor will take on fellow undefeated fighter Chantelle Cameron at Dublin's 3Arena this weekend.

The Irish star is stepping up to super-lightweight to take on Cameron, and would become a two-weight undisputed champion if she can find a victory in front of a home crowd.

It will be Taylor’s first time fighting in Ireland since she turned professional in 2016.

But the 36-year-old is not just known for her boxing skills. She has also represented her country on the football pitch, playing 11 times for Ireland between 2006 and 2009.

Taylor has previously claimed that she “didn't score too many goals”, but it appears that the goals she did score were absolute screamers.

Two particular clips have been doing the rounds in the run-up to Taylor’s fight, showing off her brilliant football skills.

Katie Taylor scores screamers for Ireland

The first video is of Taylor’s first senior international goal, which was scored against Hungary in April 2007.

The midfielder receives the ball 25-yards out from the goal, and hits it first time. Despite being struck at an angle, the ball sails over the Hungarian ‘keeper’s outstretched hands and into the back of the net.

Ireland went on to triumph 2-1 and earn a crucial three points in their Women's Euro 2009 qualifying campaign.

Taylor’s next goal came against Italy in February 2008, in another qualifying match for Euro 2009.

The star picks up a loose ball outside the penalty box, again smashing it first time into the back of the net.

Her goal gave Ireland a 1-0 lead, but Italy managed to score four goals to comfortably overturn the deficit. Taylor was also sent off later in the match after receiving a second yellow card.

Taylor represented Ireland at under-17, under-19 and senior levels, all while balancing her blossoming career as an amateur boxer.

She admitted to wanting to become a professional football player at one point in her career, but ultimately chose to stick with boxing after learning that she would be able to compete at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Taylor’s last match for Ireland was subsequently as a substitute in a Women's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in September 2009.

Her decision ended up working out for the best, with Taylor clinching a gold medal in the women’s lightweight division at London 2012.